Manisha Koirala seeks blessing at Nepal’s Bajrayogini Temple: She is wisdom, compassion

Mumbai, April 6 (IANS) Bollywood actress Manisha Koirala visited the Bajrayogini Temple in Nepal, where she sought divine blessings and reflected on the deeper values of wisdom.

On Instagram, Manisha shared a picture of herself offering her prayers at the Buddhist temple in Sakwa. She went on to tag her experience as a reminder of the strength and grace we all carry within.

“She is wisdom. She is compassion. A quiet reminder of what we all carry within. Bajrayogini Temple #ingratitude #wisdom #compassion #bajrayogini,” she wrote as the caption.

Also known as Bodhisattva's Temple, it is sacred to both Buddhists and Hindus. Vajrayogini is a Buddhist tantric deity, she is also conflated with Ugra Tara, a form of the Buddhist dharmapala Ekajati.

Manisha was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, a period drama television series, which released in 2024. Since then, the actress has been away from the screens.

Talking about Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, the show marked Bhansali’s debut on the web space. With grand and beautiful sets and costumes, the show was set in the red-light district of Heera Mandi in Lahore during the Indian independence movement.

It traced the lives of tawaifs and their intersection with political and personal struggles under British colonial rule.

The cast also includes Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Sharmin Segal, and Taha Shah Badussha.

In films, she was last seen in Shehzada directed by Rohit Dhawan. A remake of the Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, the film also stars Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala and Ronit Roy.

The 54-year-old actress is one of the most popular and highest-paid actresses of her time. She made her acting debut with the Nepali film Pheri Bhetaula in 1989, and later debuted in Indian cinema with the Hindi drama Saudagar in 1991.

--IANS

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