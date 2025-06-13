Manisha Koirala flaunts impressive core strength with planks

Mumbai, June 13 (IANS) Bollywood actress Manisha Koirala, on Friday, took to social media to showcase her impressive core strength by performing power planks with effortless grace and control.

Taking to Instagram, she posted a video of herself doing planks at the gym, showcasing her impressive strength and dedication to fitness. Alongside the video, she shared a powerful message of resilience, reminding everyone that no matter the challenge, she chooses to never give up. Sharing the clip, Koirala wrote, “Just planks!! Each day matters!! #selfcare #gym #gymlife.”

The ‘Dil Se’ actress added the trending song "I Never Give Up" by Fearless Motivation, R. Reed, and Pendo46 as a background score. Released in 2025, the track is a powerful anthem of motivation, highlighting the importance of perseverance and inner strength. With lyrics that encourage listeners to stay committed to their goals, the song reminds us that success doesn't always come instantly—but with unwavering effort and a determined spirit, it’s always within reach. Titled “I Never Give Up,” the song captures the essence of resilience in the face of adversity.

Over the past few weeks, Manisha Koirala has been consistently offering a peek into her evolving fitness regime. From sharing energizing workout clips to reflecting on her wellness journey, the 'Sanju' actress has embraced a lifestyle that nurtures both body and mind.

Recently, she posted a video from one of her Pilates sessions, where she was seen practicing with focus and poise. In her caption, the actress revealed that Pilates has become a deeply personal ritual—one that helps her find balance, build strength, and reconnect with her breath. For Manisha, it’s not just about staying fit, but also about cultivating inner calm and awareness.

“Strong core, calm mind. Pilates isn’t just a workout — it’s a way to reconnect with your body and breath. Grateful for every movement, every stretch, every moment of stillness. @align.byafitstudios @aayushak thank you @sana__paudel for great class #PilatesLove #MindfulMovement #WellnessJourney,” Manisha wrote as the caption.

Professionally, Manisha Koirala most recently appeared in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s OTT debut, “Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar.”

--IANS

ps/