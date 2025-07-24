Manisha Koirala finds monsoon bliss in chai and a slice of cake

July 24, 2025 8:27 PM हिंदी

Mumbai, July 24 (IANS) Actress Manisha Koirala took to social media to share a serene moment from a rainy day at her favorite café.

Taking to Instagram, the ‘Dil Se’ actress soaked in the monsoon magic with a comforting cup of chai and a slice of cake. She posted a couple of photos enjoying the rainy day with her tea and cake. Alongside the images, Manisha wrote, “Rain tapping the windows, warmth in my hands, and sweetness on my plate. Nothing beats a rainy day at my favorite cafe with a cup of tea and a slice of cake. #RainyDayVibes #CafeComfort #TeaTimeBliss.” In the photos, the actress is seen sitting on a chai and striking candid poses for the camera.

Manisha, who is an avid social media user, frequently shares updates from her personal and professional life. She had recently revealed that she was awarded an honorary doctorate by the University of Bradford. The Heeramandi actress shared a heartfelt note, mentioning that the honor held special significance as it coincided with Bradford being named the UK City of Culture for 2025. In her post, Manisha had expressed her deep gratitude, calling it a “huge honor.” She had also acknowledged the presence of acclaimed designer Daniel Lee, Creative Director of Burberry, who was honored alongside her.

“It’s a huge honor to receive an Honorary Doctorate from the University of Bradford — especially in the year it’s been named the UK City of Culture 2025. Even more meaningful to share this recognition alongside the talented Daniel Lee, Creative Director of Burberry. Congratulations to the Class of 2025 — your journey is just beginning,” Manisha Koirala wrote as the caption.

She also conveyed her gratitude to the University of Bradford for acknowledging her contributions. “This honor means more than I can put into words. It’s proof that no matter where you start, your journey matters. Thank you to the University of Bradford for seeing value in my story. Keep growing. Keep shining….”

On the professional front, the ‘Lajja’ actress was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's widely praised web series “Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar,” where she portrayed the character of Mallikajaan.

