Manisha Koirala enjoys a 'soul-refreshing' trip amidst the nature in the UK

Mumbai, July 29 (IANS) Actress Manisha Koirala decided to refresh her mind, body, and soul by spending some much-needed time amidst nature in the Lake District- a National park in the United Kingdom.

The 'Heeramandi' actress shared a string of pictures from her time in the Lake District.

The post showed Manisha posing amidst the lush green backdrop, along with other images of the serenic beauty. She also dropped photos of all the food she enjoyed during her relaxing getaway.

Her post was accompanied by a heartfelt note that read, "After some hectic days, I finally found space to breathe — and what better place than the Lake District? Spent three soul-refreshing days immersed in nature’s quiet magic. Mornings began with lovely, healthy breakfasts, followed by long, meandering walks through green fields, soft hills, and peaceful farm lanes with cattle grazing by."

Manisha revealed she took a steamer across the lake. However, somewhere along the way, they lost their path and were forced to rely on their instinct. Later on, a kind older lady helped them find our way again.

The 'Dil Se...' actress also stumbled upon a charming little bookshop, and while she was there, she picked up a book on the meaning of life.

After that, Manisha and her buddies sat lakeside at a cosy café, waiting for the steamer to return.

"Time slowed down — and I welcomed it. Very few recognised me — perhaps because there were so few South Asians around — and in that rare anonymity, I found a quiet kind of joy," she wrote.

Manisha added that after visiting the place, she can understand why poets like William Wordsworth found their muse there.

"The Lake District wasn’t just a destination — it was a soft, healing pause between the chaos. A place where even silence speaks," Manisha concluded the post.

