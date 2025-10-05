October 05, 2025 8:56 PM हिंदी

Manish Malhotra shares why he always finds himself drawn to black, shares glimpses from fashion gala with Ananya

Mumbai, Oct 5 (IANS) Celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra opened up about his enduring affinity for the color black, revealing the reasons behind his signature style choice.

Alongside sharing his thoughts, he also gave a glimpse into a glamorous fashion gala attended with actress Ananya Panday. In his latest post, the designer showcased some stunning moments from the event. Manish posted a couple of photos and captioned them, “I have always found myself drawn to black, and tonight was no different—dressed in a black velvet suit, detailed with broad lapels and adorned with diamond brooches from our Garden of Royals high jewellery collection, where majestic florals meet elephants in regal splendour. And just for the evening, a quiet touch of gold cage clutch in my hands structure of Art and Design #BoF500 #paris #GardenOfRoyals #MMBrooch @manishmalhotrajewellery @manishmalhotraworld @bof.”

In the pictures, Manish Malhotra is seen wearing a stylish black velvet suit adorned with diamond brooches. Other images show him posing alongside Ananya and Ishaan Khatter.

On October 4, Ananya Panday made her debut appearance at the BoF 500 Gala during Paris Fashion Week Spring-Summer 2026. The event, known for hosting prominent personalities like Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor, and Isha Ambani in the past, marked a significant moment for the actress. The Student of the Year 2 actress donned a stunning Chanel Resort 2026 ensemble. Ananya shared her chic look on Instagram, captioning it, “Chanel girlie always.”

A few days ago, Manish Malhotra shared a heartwarming behind-the-scenes picture from Paris featuring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. The picture, posted by Malhotra on his social media, instantly became the talk of the town, giving a glimpse of the trio at Paris Fashion Week.

For the caption, the designer wrote, “Backstage #Paris”, while tagging Aishwarya and Aaradhya. Aishwarya Rai graced the Paris Fashion Week runway wearing a stunning creation by Manish Malhotra.

