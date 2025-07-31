July 31, 2025 12:06 AM हिंदी

Manipur defeat West Bengal to lift Dr. B.C. Roy Trophy for the third time

Manipur defeat West Bengal to lift Dr. B.C. Roy Trophy for the third time in the Junior Boys’ National Football Championship at the Guru Nanak Dev University Sports Complex in Amritsar on Wednesday. Photo credit: AIFF

Amritsar, July 30 (IANS) Manipur finally reclaimed the Junior Boys’ National Football Championship for the Dr. B.C. Roy Trophy (Tier 1) title after a 25-year wait, defeating defending champions West Bengal 3-0 in the final at the Guru Nanak Dev University Sports Complex on Wednesday, here.

Manipur led 2-0 at half-time with goals from Lourembam Naocha Singh (17’) and Ngayungmi Kashung (37’). Amom Krish Singh (90+2’) added the third in the stoppage time of the match.

The match was billed as a clash of equals, with both teams unbeaten and having scored 13 goals apiece en route to the final. But on the day, Manipur’s hunger, intensity, and tactical discipline left West Bengal struggling.

Manipur stamped their authority early, breaking the deadlock in the 17th minute. Khutleibam Sultan surged down the right and delivered a precise low cross to Lourembam Naocha Singh, who controlled with a deft first touch before drilling a powerful left-footer past West Bengal goalkeeper Suva Barai.

Buoyed by the opener, Manipur dictated the tempo with clever passing and relentless pressing, while West Bengal’s attack faltered amid missed passes and a lack of cohesion.

The pressure told again in the 37th minute. Sultan was the creator once more, swinging in a teasing cross that Yumnam Sonamani headed goalward. Though Barai parried the attempt, Kashung pounced on the rebound to make it 2-0.

West Bengal, featuring tournament top-scorer Rajdeep Paul, were surprisingly subdued. Paul, with seven goals to his name, was effectively neutralised by Manipur’s compact defence. Their best chance for West Bengal arrived in the 80th minute when Rintu Malik threaded a ball to Paul, but Alex Oinam’s timely block thwarted the danger.

As the final ticked into stoppage time, Manipur added gloss to the scoreline. In the second minute of injury time, Sonamani’s clever assist set up Amom Krish Singh, who coolly slotted home his sixth goal of the tournament, sparking jubilant celebrations on the Manipur bench.

--IANS

hs/bsk/

LATEST NEWS

Adivi Sesh's 'Dacoit' unit celebrates Mrunal Thakur's birthday well in advance!

Adivi Sesh's 'Dacoit' unit celebrates Mrunal Thakur's birthday well in advance!

Matt Henry claims 6-39 as New Zealand bundle out Zimbabwe for 149; Conway scores fifty as the visitors make a strong start on the opening day of the first Test at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, on Wednesday. Photo credit: BlackCaps/X

Henry claims 6-39 as New Zealand bundle out Zimbabwe for 149; Conway scores fifty

Sadhguru bats for more focus on mental health amid alarming suicide rates in India

Sadhguru bats for more focus on mental health amid alarming suicide rates in India

CBI not probing Indiabulls matter, Supreme Court told

CBI not probing Indiabulls matter, Supreme Court told

Nora Fatehi to share the mike with Shreya Ghoshal for a cross-cultural vocal collaboration

Nora Fatehi to share the mike with Shreya Ghoshal for a cross-cultural vocal collaboration

J&K CM Omar in Gujarat to woo tourists back to Kashmir post-Pahalgam attack

J&K CM Omar in Gujarat to woo tourists back to Kashmir post-Pahalgam attack

It’s time to give back to the game, says South Delhi Superstarz owner Shikhar Dhawan ahead of the upcoming season of Delhi Premier League (DPL).

It’s time to give back to the game, says South Delhi Superstarz owner Shikhar Dhawan

Kanchipuram silk weavers see India-UK FTA as ray of hope for their sagging businesses 

Kanchipuram silk weavers see India-UK FTA as ray of hope for their sagging businesses 

Tamil Nadu: Karur textiles businesses eye big gains in next 5-6 years, from FTA

Tamil Nadu: Karur textiles businesses eye big gains in next 5-6 years, from FTA

Ayush Mhatre to lead India U-19 on a multi-format tour of Australia starting September 21.

Ayush Mhatre to lead India U-19 on Australia tour