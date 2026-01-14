‘Manikarnika Ghat’ development underway; Varanasi DM warns against misinformation on social media

Varanasi, Jan 14 (IANS) Varanasi’s historic Manikarnika Ghat is undergoing extensive development work aimed at improving cremation management and public convenience. Amid the ongoing project, the district administration has clarified that no temples or cultural structures are being harmed and has cautioned the public against misinformation being spread through viral photos and AI-generated videos on social media.

Varanasi District Magistrate Satyendra Kumar said strict action will be taken against those attempting to mislead people and disturb the sanctity of the ghat.

‘Manikarnika Ghat’, famously known as the great cremation ground of Varanasi, witnesses the cremation of lakhs of bodies every year. Due to the large number of cremations, the ghat faces several challenges, including a shortage of space, cleanliness, and maintaining proper arrangements. Keeping these issues in mind, a comprehensive development project is being implemented at the ghat to streamline and improve the overall system.

DM Satyendra Kumar said that under the project, new and well-organised platforms are being constructed for cremations, which will provide greater convenience to devotees and bereaved families.

While speaking to the media, the District Magistrate said that after cremation, the remaining ashes often spread to nearby houses and surrounding areas, causing inconvenience to residents. To provide a permanent solution to this problem, a tall chimney is being constructed at the ghat to ensure proper disposal of ashes. In addition, arrangements are being made to store the wood used in cremations in a systematic manner to prevent disorder and unhygienic conditions. People coming for the mundan (head-shaving) ritual had also been facing several difficulties, and improved facilities are now being developed for them as well.

He further stated that the project has been continuously underway for the past year. Under it, new construction work is being carried out in the kutcha (unpaved) areas of the ghat, while the pucca (permanent) portions are being restored and strengthened. The objective is to preserve the traditional identity of the ghat while developing facilities in line with modern requirements, ensuring that devotees do not face any inconvenience.

Meanwhile, the District Magistrate also clarified the situation regarding certain photos and videos going viral on social media. He said that the images being circulated are related to various artworks created on the ghats and stairways. Some people are spreading misinformation by using AI to create misleading videos related to temples and idols.

He clarified that all artworks and sculptures present at the ghat are fully under the protection of the Department of Culture and will be restored. The temples built at Manikarnika Ghat will remain safe and intact as before.

The District Magistrate also said that those spreading rumours on social media are being identified and kept under constant surveillance. If required, strict action will be taken against such elements in accordance with the law. The administration’s clear objective is to ensure that the sanctity of Manikarnika Ghat, its cultural heritage, and the faith of devotees are not harmed under any circumstances.

--IANS

