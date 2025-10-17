Maniesh Paul expresses gratitude to Amitabh Bachchan for meeting him amidst hectic KBC shoot

October 17, 2025 1:43 AM हिंदी

Mumbai Oct 16 (IANS) Bollywood and television actor Maniesh Paul seemed on cloud nine after meeting Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan on the sets of the quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati, which is hosted by the legendary actor.

Sharing multiple pictures of himself posing and hugging Amitabh Bachchan, Maniesh captioned it as, "And now I declare it Diwali…". Parampara kayam rehni chahiye…. Thank you, @amitabhbachchan, sir, for all the warmth and love Love the way you always give me time, even in between your shoots I can’t explain in words what your blessings mean to me Love you, sir. Your fanboy for life Happy Diwali to everyone! #mp #parampara #diwali #everyyear #blessed #gratitude ”

Talking about Maniesh Paul, the actor is known for his impeccable hosting skills and has been seen as a host for various top-notch Bollywood and television award shows. Along with hosting the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhla Jaa and the Filmfare Awards, Maniesh has been seen hosting it all. The host-turned-actor debuted in Bollywood as an actor with the movie Mickey Virus starring Elli Evram.

He was last seen in the movie Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, starring Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Rohit Saraf, and Sanya Malhotra. The movie opened to mixed reviews from audiences and critics alike. Maniesh Paul will be next seen in Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, which marks his third collaboration with Varun Dhawan.

Talking about Kaun Banega Crorepati, Amitabh Bachchan has been hosting the quiz reality show for over two decades and continues to rule the roost with his natural hosting skills. The show currently is in the news for a child contestant in one of the recent episodes where, according to fans, he was seen trying to outsmart Big B. Many fans of the show and Amitabh Bachchan have called out his parents, blaming them for the child lacking basic respect towards Amitabh Bachchan.

