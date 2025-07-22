'Mangal Lakshmi' actress Deepika Singh says 'gather knowledge persistently as monkey collect bananas'

Mumbai, July 22 (IANS) Popular television actress Deepika Singh treated her InstaFam with an interesting video from the set of her ongoing show, "Mangal Lakshmi".

The video features a cute monkey continuously relishing the bananas placed in front of him, one after the other. We could also hear the cast adoring the little animal in the background.

Inspired by the monkey, Deepika advised all to gather knowledge with the same persistence that the monkey showed in collecting the bananas.

"Gather knowledge persistently as monkey collect bananas. It’s your stepping stones towards success," she captioned the video.

Meanwhile, during an exclusive interaction with IANS, Deepika revealed what makes "Mangal Lakshmi" connect with the audience so well.

Deepika revealed that the real hero of any show is its content. "Writing fresh and engaging episodes every day is no small feat. Still, our writers, our creatives, and the entire team work tirelessly because our show airs daily. I feel very fortunate to be part of such a dedicated and experienced team," she stated.

Deepika added that the challenges faced by the protagonist in the show are something every woman can relate to.

She said, "The story is centered around a homemaker — how unexpected life challenges force her to step out of her comfort zone, take charge, and fight for her children. Earlier, she believed that just being a mother was enough, but now she has to fight a legal battle for their custody. To do that, she must become self-reliant — something Mangal never thought she'd have to be. It’s real, it’s relatable."

"Many women, after years of marriage, find themselves alone — struggling to even gain the support of their own children. After dedicating their lives to their families, they’re suddenly left behind. This story reflects that reality and also sends a powerful message — that education and financial independence are extremely important. Life is unpredictable, and being self-sufficient is essential," Deepika concluded.

