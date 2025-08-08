August 08, 2025 7:56 PM हिंदी

Man Utd announce completion of 50 million Pound regeneration project of Carrington Training Complex

Manchester United announce completion of 50 million Pound regeneration project of Carrington Training Complex in Manchester on Friday. Photo credit: Man Utd

Manchester, Aug 8 (IANS) Manchester United have announced the completion of the 50 million Pounds redevelopment of the men’s first-team building at the Carrington Training Complex, marking an important milestone in the club’s commitment to providing world-class facilities for its players and staff.

The year-long project under the direction of renowned Mancunian architect Lord Norman Foster has successfully delivered a leading-edge, high-performance training environment designed to inspire collaboration, innovation, and excellence.

The project, financed with part of the 300 million US Dollars of capital invested into the club by Sir Jim Ratcliffe last year, has been completed on time and within budget, more than a week before the start of the 2025/26 Premier League season. Equipment and technology have been upgraded throughout, with a focus on fitness, nutrition, recovery, and team unity.

“Following a review of the facility last year, we made a quick decision to invest significantly in the creation of a world-class performance environment for staff and players to reflect our ambition and vision for Manchester United. We are delighted with the outcome and are confident the new facility will play an important role in building a winning culture at the club,” said Ratcliffe.

Designed with input from players and staff, priority has been placed on functionality, openness, and connectivity, with increased natural light and open workspaces.

Fresh from a successful pre-season tour of the US, Ruben Amorim’s squad stepped into their remodelled home for the first time this week after a year in temporary facilities.

Most of the club’s executive leadership team has also moved into the building, together with a number of other staff relocated from Old Trafford, signifying a shift in the club’s centre of gravity towards Carrington, with football at the core.

“This project represents a clear step towards unifying every part of the club around a shared footballing vision. By bringing our staff and players closer together in one integrated environment, we are creating a culture of collaboration and high-performance,” said Omar Berrada, chief executive officer of Manchester United.

--IANS

aaa/bsk/

LATEST NEWS

Virat Kohli returns to training in London, thanks GT’s assistant coach for help

Virat Kohli returns to training in London, thanks GT’s assistant coach for help

Aishwarya Majmudar, Nazaara – The Shaadi

Singer Aishwarya Majmudar gives the tradition a fun twist with the 'Nazaara – The Shaadi' track

Pakistan mineral deal: Will US learn what China didn’t in Balochistan

Pakistan mineral deal: Will US learn what China didn’t in Balochistan

Pakistan: Human rights body voices concern over growing crisis in Balochistan

Pakistan: Human rights body voices concern over growing crisis in Balochistan

India handed a comfortable group stage draw at BWF World Junior Team Championships to be held at the National Centre of Excellence, Amingaon, Guwahati, from October 6 to 11. Photo credit: BWF

India handed a comfortable group stage draw at BWF World Junior Team Championships

Shantanu Maheshwari & Avneet Kaur starrer 'Love in Vietnam' set to release on September 12

Shantanu Maheshwari & Avneet Kaur starrer 'Love in Vietnam' set to release on September 12

Manchester United announce completion of 50 million Pound regeneration project of Carrington Training Complex in Manchester on Friday. Photo credit: Man Utd

Man Utd announce completion of 50 million Pound regeneration project of Carrington Training Complex

IIT Delhi's new method to cut textile waste, recycle discarded denims to good quality garments

IIT Delhi's new method to cut textile waste, recycle discarded denims to good quality garments

'Saare Jahan Se Accha' actor Sunny Hinduja reveals why spies are the real heroes of the country

'Saare Jahan Se Accha' actor Sunny Hinduja reveals why spies are the real heroes of the country

Rahul Gandhi repeats ‘rejected demand’ for machine-readable voter rolls

Rahul Gandhi repeats ‘rejected demand’ for machine-readable voter rolls