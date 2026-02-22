Man City beat Newcastle to pressure Arsenal as Leeds hold Villa

London, Feb 22 (IANS) Nico O'Reilly scored two goals as Manchester City closed the gap on Arsenal at the top of the Premier League table to just two points with a 2-1 victory over Newcastle United at the Etihad Stadium.

O’Reilly bagged two goals in the first-half, either side of a deflected equaliser from Lewis Hall.

And City held firm in a tense second-half, showing steel and determination to seal a vital three points.

O’Reilly’s first goal in the match was the 500th home Premier League goal City have scored since the start of the start of the 2016-17 season – that’s 67 more than next best Liverpool, who have hit 433 in the same period.

The result extended City's winning home record against Newcastle in the Premier League to a remarkable 17 games.

Aston Villa was frustrated by Leeds United in a 1-1 draw at Villa Park, which saw Anton Stach score an excellent free kick to put the battling visiting side ahead.

Leeds clung on until the 89th minute when January arrival Tammy Abraham netted a goal for Aston Villa, whose slim title chances have probably now gone.

Chelsea's efforts to finish in the top-four were frustrated by a late goal as Burnley salvaged a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge.

Joao Pedro put Chelsea in front after just four minutes after sliding in Pedro Neto's low cross, but after Wesley Fofana was sent off for seeing the second of his two yellow cards in the 72nd minute, Chelsea was guilty of sitting deep and Zian Flemming punished them with an injury-time header from James Ward-Prowse's pinpoint corner.

James Milner made history with a record 654th Premier League appearance as Brighton claimed a much-needed 2-0 win away to Brentford with first half goals from Diego Gomez and Danny Welbeck.

West Ham and Bournemouth took a point each in a 0-0 draw at the London Stadium, which leaves West Ham still in the bottom three.

--IANS

bc/