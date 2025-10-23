October 23, 2025 7:06 PM हिंदी

Mammootty-starrer 'Kalamkaval' to hit screens worldwide on November 27 this year

Mammootty-starrer 'Kalamkaval' to hit screens worldwide on November 27 this year (Photo Credit: Mammootty/X)

Chennai, Oct 23 (IANS) Director Jithin K Jose’s Malayalam film 'Kalamkaval', featuring Malayalam superstar Mammootty and Vinayakan in the lead, is to hit screens worldwide on November 27 this year, its makers announced on Thursday.

Taking to his X timeline on Wednesday, actor Mammootty wrote, "#Kalamkaval Releasing Worldwide On November 27 , 2025."

It may be recalled that the Censor Board has already cleared the film for release with a U/A certificate. In fact, on Wednesday, Mammootty had said, "#Kalamkaval Censored with U/A 16+ Certificate. In Cinemas Soon."

The film has triggered huge interest in fans and film buffs ever since the makers released a teaser.

The teaser of the film, which the makers released several days ago, begins with a door being knocked. A Tamilian opens the door and asks, "Who are you?". We then see a police officer asking another cop, whose identity is not revealed to the audience, "Are you the one who's Nath?" We then are treated to a series of visuals of both lead actors --Vinayakan and Mammootty. While Vinayakan, who appears to be a police officer, sports a grim look all through out, Mammootty, whose role cannot be made out, sports the look of a cool, calm man, surveilling someone else.

It may be recalled that Mammootty, whose production house Mammootty Kampany is producing the film, had taken to his X timeline to release the first look poster of the film and its title.

The film, which is Mammootty Kampany’s seventh production, had a tagline that read, “The venom beneath”.

Earlier this year, the makers had released the second look poster of Mammootty from the film. While releasing it, Mammootty Kampany, on its timeline had said, "Some Faces Raise Questions… Not Answers...Presenting The Second Look Poster of #Kalamkaval Directed by Jithin K Jose."

'Kalamkaval', the shooting of which was wrapped up in November last year, has story and screenplay by Jithin K Jose and Jishnu Sreekumar. It has editing by Praveen Prabhakar and cinematography by Faisal Ali. Music for this exciting entertainer will be by young composer Mujeeb Majeed. Stunts for the film have been choreographed by Action Santhosh.

The film has been in the news for the curiosity that it has triggered with its makers claiming that the film will showcase Mammootty in a role in which he has never been seen before.

Already, rumours doing the rounds in the industry suggest that Mammootty plays a character with shades of grey in it. However, there has been no official confirmation in this regard until now.

--IANS

mkr/

LATEST NEWS

Three policemen injured, 23 people arrested during another night of public disorder in Dublin

Three policemen injured, 23 people arrested during another night of public disorder in Dublin

India toughest team to beat, says South Africa spinner Harmer ahead of Test tour

India toughest team to beat, says South Africa spinner Harmer ahead of Test tour

Ready for any challenge: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh cites 'Operation Sindoor' as symbol of India's power

‘India ready for challenges’: Rajnath Singh cites Operation Sindoor as symbol of power

Guns N' Roses issue official statement on Axl Rose's onstage meltdown

Guns N' Roses issue official statement on Axl Rose's onstage meltdown

Fans criticise Team India after ODI series loss to Australia

Fans criticise Team India after ODI series loss to Australia

‘Aid and abuse’: The forgotten girls of Pakistan

‘Aid and abuse’: The forgotten girls of Pakistan

When Boney Kapoor shared how he blew up the market for his late wife Sridevi

When Boney Kapoor shared how he blew up the market for his late wife Sridevi

Women's World Cup: Mandhana hammers 14th ton in ODIs, helps India to massive start against New Zealand

Women's World Cup: Mandhana hammers 14th ton in ODIs, helps India to massive start against New Zealand

Write down rules, specify how to sit and wear clothes: Shradha Sharma hits back at Taj Hotels

Write down rules, specify how to sit and wear clothes: Shradha Sharma hits back at Taj Hotels

Russia calls US sanctions against oil companies 'counterproductive'

Russia calls US sanctions against oil companies 'counterproductive'