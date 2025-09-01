Malaika Arora reveals secret to staying fit at 51

Mumbai Sep I (IANS) Bollywood diva and reality show judge Malaika Arora has been going strong at her fitness end and never fails to share videos of her indulging in some intense workouts.

The 51-year-old recently shared a video on her social media account wherein she was seen working out heavily, emphasizing on home workouts. The actress captioned the video as, “Strong core, zero equipment, just your mat and these exercises. #corepractice #workoutathome #powerfulmovements #mallamotivation #corelove #practice #fitness #healthandhappiness #malaikasmondaymotivation.”

Malla, as she is fondly known by her industry friends, has always advocated for a good and healthy lifestyle followed by discipline and great workout sessions. Malaika Arora has always set inspiration to her fans by not just preaching healthy living but also practicing the same. Recently, while talking to IANS, Malaika shared her mantra for keeping her confidence intact on days when she feels low.

In a conversation with IANS, Malaika said, “I remind myself it’s okay to have off days. Moving my body, practicing gratitude, and owning my flaws always bring me back to center.” Talking about her fashion choices, which are often trendsetting, and how she balances comfort with glamour, the diva, who is the brand ambassador for HYUE, said, “For me, glamour should never come at the cost of comfort. True style is when you can walk into a room looking stunning but still feel like yourself.”

For the uninitiated, Malaika was the official VJ for MTV India, which soon opened modeling doors for her. She then went on to appear in superhit album songs like Bally Sagoo's "Gur Naalo Ishq Mitha" opposite Jas Arora, and Bollywood chartbusters such as "Chaiyya Chaiyya" in the 1998 Bollywood film "Dil Se" Malaika soon after ruled the roost with her dance numbers Maahi Ve (2002), Kaal Dhamaal (2005), and Munni Badnaam Hui (2010). The dancer has been on the multiple reality shows aired on television.

From India's Got Talent to MTV Supermodel of the Year, followed by India's Best Dancer, Malaika ruled the judging niche of TV reality shows. Malaika is a firm practitioner of yoga and has even kickstarted her own wellness venture that helps people attain a good lifestyle through yoga.

On August 4, Arora talked about the profound benefits of Surya Namaskar and shared a video of herself highlighting step-by-step methods on how to perform the asana. She shared a video of herself on her social media account wherein she was seen performing the traditional Surya Namaskar.

--IANS

rd/