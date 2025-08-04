August 04, 2025 4:02 PM हिंदी

Malaika Arora on the profound benefits of traditional Surya Namaskar

Malaika Arora on the profound benefits of traditional Surya Namaskar

Mumbai, Aug 4 (IANS) Bollywood diva and an ardent yoga practitioner Malaika Arora has talked about the profound benefits of Surya Namaskar and showcased a step-by-step method on how to perform the asana.

Malaika took to Instagram, where she shared a video of herself performing the traditional Surya Namaskar, which is a series of 12 yoga postures performed in a fluid, continuous sequence.

She shared a video of herself starting with the prayer pose, then doing the Hasta Uttanasana, Padahastasana, Ashwa Sanchalanasana, Dandasana, Ashtanga Namaskara, Bhujangasana, Parvatasana, Ashwa Sanchalanasana, Padahastasana, Hasta Uttanasana and the Pranamasana.

For the caption, she wrote: “Surya Namaskar is not just a physical practice, it’s a sacred mantra.”

Malaika mentioned that the meditation aligns her breath with the sun's energy.

“Each breath attunes you to solar energy, awakening your Sushumna Nadi (Right nostril or sun ) , dissolving inner fog, and syncing your rhythm with nature’s eternal flow. Done with awareness, it becomes a moving prayer—a daily offering to the light within and around you. 1. Pranamasana (Prayer Pose) Om Mitrāya Namaha, 2. Hasta Uttanasana (Raised Arms Pose) Om Ravaye Namaha.”

She added: “ 3. Padahastasana (Hand to Foot Pose) Om Sūryāya Namaha, 4. Ashwa Sanchalanasana (Equestrian Pose) Om Bhānave Namaha, 5. Dandasana (Stick Pose / Plank) Om Khagāya Namaha, 6. Ashtanga Namaskara (Eight-Limbed Salute) Om Puṣṇe Namaha 7. Bhujangasana (Cobra Pose) Om Hiranyagarbhāya Namaha.”

“8. Parvatasana (Mountain Pose) Om Marīcaye Namaha 9. Ashwa Sanchalanasana (Equestrian Pose) Om Ādityāya Namaha, 10. Padahastasana (Hand to Foot Pose) Om Savitre Namaha 11. Hasta Uttanasana (Raised Arms Pose) Om Arkāya Namaha, 12. Pranamasana (Prayer Pose) Om Bhāskarāya Namaha.” she concluded the post.

In other news, on July 28, Malaika revealed that her suitcase has around 25 outfits that never came out after enjoying a 5-day trip.

The 51-year-old actress took to her official Instagram handle and dropped a video of her airport diaries.

The clip opened with the stunner relaxing in the airport lounge, followed by her heading towards the flight. In the end, Malaika is seen dozing off on the plane.

"Just landed with 25 outfits that saw nothing but my suitcase," the post was captioned.

--IANS

dc/

LATEST NEWS

Ather Energy’s Q1 revenue slips 5 pc sequentially, net loss stands at Rs 178 crore

Ather Energy’s Q1 revenue slips 5 pc sequentially, net loss stands at Rs 178 crore

NABARD has given over Rs 1.59 lakh crore to states for rural infrastructure: FM Sitharaman

NABARD has given over Rs 1.59 lakh crore to states for rural infrastructure: FM Sitharaman

Suniel Shetty on Hunter 2: 'As a father myself, it wasn’t hard to connect to Vikram’s pain'

Suniel Shetty on Hunter 2: 'As a father myself, it wasn’t hard to connect to Vikram’s pain'

'DQ41': Nani gives the first clap for Dulquer Salmaan's next

'DQ41': Nani gives the first clap for Dulquer Salmaan's next

Writing, printing paper makers set for 4-5 pc revenue growth this fiscal: Report

Writing, printing paper makers in India set for 4-5 pc revenue growth this fiscal

5th Test: Kohli or Rohit would’ve made the difference in series outcome, says David Lloyd

5th Test: Kohli or Rohit would’ve made the difference in series outcome, says David Lloyd

Swara Bhasker reveals her thoughts on her relationship with hubby Fahad Ahmad amid rising divorces in Bollywood

Swara Bhasker reveals her thoughts on her relationship with hubby Fahad Ahmad amid rising divorces in Bollywood

I planned it before I walked out to bat: Root on tribute to Thorpe after reaching century

I planned it before I walked out to bat: Root on tribute to Thorpe after reaching century

Australia charges Chinese national with foreign interference offence

Australia charges Chinese national with foreign interference offence

Sudheer Babu and Sonakshi Sinha don a fierce, never-seen-before avatar in first look poster of ‘Jatadhara’

Sudheer Babu and Sonakshi Sinha don a fierce, never-seen-before avatar in first look poster of ‘Jatadhara’