Malaika Arora: Glamour is timeless when it feels authentic

Mumbai, Aug 30 (IANS) Bollywood diva Malaika Arora says glamour today is about confidence, grace, and authenticity rather than extravagance.

Asked how she redefines glamour for herself today considering that people often associate her with timeless glamour, Malaika told IANS: “Glamour to me today is less about extravagance and more about confidence and grace.”

The 51-year-old said that glamour is more than just about wearing gowns.

“It’s not just about sequins and gowns—it’s also about the way you carry yourself in something as simple as a white shirt and jeans. Glamour is timeless when it feels authentic,” Malaika, who is the brand ambassador for HYUE, said.

The actress had also spoken about how she keeps her confidence intact on days when she doesn’t feel her best.

”I remind myself it’s okay to have off days. Moving my body, practicing gratitude, and owning my flaws always bring me back to center.”

Malaika was first selected as a VJ for MTV India. She then entered the modelling world, appearing in many advertisements, as well as album songs like Bally Sagoo's "Gur Naalo Ishq Mitha" opposite Jas Arora, and Bollywood chartbusters such as "Chaiyya Chaiyya" in the 1998 Bollywood film “Dil Se…”

She was then seen in numbers such as Maahi Ve (2002), Kaal Dhamaal (2005) and Munni Badnaam Hui (2010). As an actress, she has starred in films like Kaante (2002) and EMI (2008).

The star is seen in the judges panel in the show India's Got Talent. She was the judge and host of the MTV Supermodel of the Year in 2019, and a judge of India's Best Dancer in 2020.

Malaika, who is the sister of former actress Amruta Arora, was previously married to actor-filmmaker Arbaaz Khan. In March 2016, they announced their separation, citing compatibility issues.The couple officially divorced in 2017. Together they have a son, Arhaan Khan, born in November 2002.

