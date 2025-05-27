May 27, 2025 5:21 PM हिंदी

Makers of Venkatesh, Tamannaah's superhit film 'F3' celebrate as film completes three years

Chennai, May 27 (IANS) The makers of director Anil Ravipudi's blockbuster film 'F3', featuring actors Venkatesh, Varun Tej and Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead, on Tuesday celebrated the film completing three years.

Taking to its X timeline, Sri Venkateswara Creations, the production house that produced the film, wrote, "Madness that never gets old! Celebrating three years of unstoppable FUN & FRUSTRATION with #F3Movie. Laughter, madness, and full-on entertainment — this blockbuster continues to rule hearts. A laugh riot by the unstoppable @AnilRavipudi @VenkyMama@IAmVarunTej @tamannaahspeaks @Mehreenpirzada @ThisIsDSP @SVC_official."

The film, which was a stand alone sequel to the superhit film F2: Fun and Frustration, emerged a phenomenal blockbuster when it released on May 27, 2022.

F3 was originally supposed to release on August 27, 2021. However, the film's release had to be postponed due to the Covid pandemic. It's release first got pushed to Febuary 25, 2022 and then subsequently to April 28. It finally released on May 27,2022.

It may be recalled that 'F2' had emerged a winner for Sankranthi in 2019 and producer Dil Raju, buoyed by its success, announced the sequel 'F3'.

The film had a strong technical team. Music for the film was by Devi Sri Prasad while cinematography was by Sai Sriram and editing was by Tammiraju.

On the acting front, apart from Venkatesh, Varun Tej and Tamannaah, F3 also featured a number of gifted actors including Rajendra Prasad and Sunil in pivotal roles. Sonal Chauhan and Mehreen Pirzada along with Tamannaah Bhatia played the female leads in the full-fledged comedy, which set cash registers ringing at the box office.

The film took a strong opening, with its worldwide gross on its opening day coming to about ₹23 crore. In the first week of its release, F3 had a worldwide gross collection of ₹80.4 crore. By the time, it finished its theatrical run, the film had made an impressive ₹134 crore worldwide.

Akums’ profit falls nearly 33 pc sequentially in Q4, income dips too

Remo D’Souza looks back on a powerful moment from Hip Hop India S1 that 'really stayed with him'

India’s energy future steadily moving towards self-sufficiency: Hardeep Puri

Diljit Dosanjh bids goodbye to his cook with a playful complaint

Charlotte Edwards urges England to stay in present after dominant T20I series win.

Billy Ray Cyrus' precious moment with Elizabeth Hurley during their Red-carpet debut

Eijaz Khan opens up about childhood struggles and personal evolution

Cynthia Nixon thinks ‘Sex and the City’ has certain cringe moments

BCCI to honour Operation Sindoor heroes at IPL final; Service chiefs invited for the match to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on June 3.

Akshay Kumar speaks up on ‘Hera Pheri 3’ controversy, Paresh Rawal’s exit

