August 23, 2025

Makers of Mirai release action-packed BTS video showing actor Teja Sajja’s efforts to perform stunts in Super Yodha

Chennai, Aug 23 (IANS) The makers of director Karthik Gattamaneni's eagerly awaited pan Indian film, 'Mirai', featuring actor Teja Sajja in the lead, on Saturday released the first part of a Behind The Scenes video that showed the phenomenal effort that that the actor has had to put in to play a Super Yodha in the film.

The first part of the BTS video was released to mark birthday celebrations of actor Teja Sajja.

Taking to its X timeline, People Media Factory, the production house producing the film, wrote, "SuperYodhas aren’t born… They’re forged with grit, resilience, and an unbreakable spirit. Team #MIRAI wishes their very own #SuperYodha @tejasajja123a phenomenal Birthday. Here’s the BTS Part 1: Becoming the SuperYodha. #HBDTejaSajja Rocking Star @HeroManoj1"

The video clip begins with Teja Sajja making his way on a pathway with a staff in hand. Soon after, one of the unit members is seen saying, "The moment he gets the big stick, he should look more powerful!" The video then shows Kecha, the stunt master, training Teja Sajja. The video shows the repeated efforts the actor had to put in to get shots right. It also gives viewers an idea of the complexity of the stunts in the film. Teja Sajja is seen performing several stunts -- from swirling the staff in his hand to performing difficult sommersaults -- to perfection."

After creating a massive impact with the pan India blockbuster, 'HanuMan', actor Teja Sajja is coming up with his next big venture, Mirai. This high-octane project, mounted on an epic scale, is being produced by leading production house People Media Factory, with visionary filmmaker Karthik Gattamaneni at the helm.

Bankrolled by TG Vishwa Prasad and Krithi Prasad, 'Mirai', sources claim, will be a revolution in the superhero genre.

For the unaware, Manoj Manchu plays the menacing antagonist in this film, which will also feature Shriya Saran, Jayaram, and Jagapathi Babu in pivotal roles.

Director Karthik Gattamaneni is not only Mirai's director but also its cinematographer. The film’s screenplay has been crafted by Karthik himself, with Manibabu Karanam contributing both to writing and the dialogues. The world of Mirai has been brought to life with rich visual detail, thanks to Sri Nagendra Tangala, who heads the art department, while Sujith Kumar Kolli has been serving as the film's Executive Producer.

Produced by People Media Factory, the creative force behind blockbusters like Karthikeya 2 and Jaat, Mirai will be a bold step forward in the studio's Pan-India journey. Pointing out that the teaser showcased stunning visuals and cinematic scale, sources say the movie will have a record number of VFX shots.

Scheduled for a worldwide release on September 5, Mirai will hit theatres in eight languages, available in both 2D and 3D formats.

