Makers of 'Kattalan' welcome actor, sports analyst Harishankar Narayanan onboard unit

Makers of 'Kattalan' welcome actor, sports analyst Harishankar Narayanan onboard unit (Photo Credit: Cubes Entertainments / Instagram)

Chennai, Oct 25(IANS) The makers of the pan-Indian Malayalam film 'Kattalan', featuring actor Antony Varghese (Pepe) in the lead, on Saturday welcomed actor and sports analyst Harishankar Narayanan onboard the film unit.

Cube Entertainments, the production house producing the film, took to its social media timelines to welcome the actor. It wrote, "Welcoming the Allrounder @keeperharish to the World of 'KATTALAN'! Harishankar Narayanan is a versatile actor and Content Creator-cum-Sports Analyst known for films like 'RETRO' (2025) and the upcoming movie 'SIRAI' (2026) and gained recognition for his role in the viral Hotstar web series 'LABEL' (2023)."

It may be recalled that only recently, the makers had announced that the unit had wrapped up the film's Thailand schedule.The unit had begun its Thailand schedule on October 1 this year.

Recently, during the filming of an action sequence in Thailand, actor Antony Varghese Pepe sustained an injury in a stunt involving an elephant. The high-voltage action sequences in Thailand were choreographed by Kecha Khamphakdee, the world-renowned action director behind the 'Ong-Bak' series, along with his expert team. Interestingly, 'Kaattalan' also features Pong, the elephant that gained fame through the 'Ong-Bak' films.

For the unaware, producer Shareef Muhammed of Cubes Entertainments, best known for making the blockbuster 'Marco', is back with his next ambitious venture titled 'Kattalan', a high-octane pan-Indian action thriller that is being directed by Paul George.

While actor Antony Varghese (Pepe) and actress Rajisha Vijayan play the lead in the film, it will also feature Rapper Baby Jean, Telugu actor Sunil, best known for his performances in blockbusters like 'Pushpa: The Rise' (2021), 'Pushpa 2' (2024) and 'Jailer' (2023), actor Kabir Duhan Singh, known for his intense screen presence and powerful performances across multiple languages and veteran Malayalam actors Jagadeesh and Siddique in pivotal roles.

It may be recalled that the makers had also welcomed actor Parth Tiwari and actor Anson Paul on board the unit of the film. Prior to that, they had got on board promising talent Shon Joy. The model-turned-actor is best known for his performance in his debut film 'Alappuzha Gymkhana (2025)'. He is known to have a strong screen presence and is considered a promising talent.

Story for the film has been penned by Paul George, Joby Varghese and Jero Jacob. The dynamic trio is making its sensational writing debut with Kattalan. Sources say that the writers have blended raw storytelling energy with cinematic vision to craft a gritty, high-stakes narrative that thrusts audiences deep into the world of power, betrayal, and the deadly missions.

The film has music by Ajaneesh Loknath, the musical genius behind 'Kantara 2' and choreography by Sharief. Costumes for the film are by Dhanya Balakrishnan and cinematography is by Renadive. Editing for the film is by Shameer Muhammed.

--IANS

mkr/

