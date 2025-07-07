July 07, 2025 12:46 PM हिंदी

Makers of 'Kantara' wish Rishab Shetty a divine and glorious birthday

Chennai, July 7 (IANS) The makers of director Rishab Shetty's eagerly awaited film, 'Kantara: Chapter 1', which will be a prequel to the blockbuster 'Kantara', on Monday wished their director "a divine and glorious birthday."

Taking to its X timeline, Hombale Films, the production house producing the next part in the franchise, wrote, "Where legends are born and the roar of the wild echoes… #Kantara – A prequel to the masterpiece that moved millions. Wishing the trailblazing force behind the legend, @shetty_rishab a divine and glorious birthday. The much-awaited prequel to the divine cinematic phenomenon… #KantaraChapter1 roars into cinemas worldwide on October 2nd, 2025."

For the unaware, Kantara was a pan Indian blockbuster featuring Rishab Shetty in a dual role, along with Sapthami Gowda, Kishore, and Achyuth Kumar. The film's story revolved around a Kambala champion who is at loggerheads with an upright forest officer.

The film, which emerged a huge blockbuster, also came in for critical acclaim from film industry legends across the country. In fact, Tamil superstar Rajinikanth called up the core team of the film to congratulate them for having made a movie which he described as a 'masterpiece'.

Responding to Rajinikanth's message, director and actor Rishab Shetty had then said, "Dear Rajinikanth sir! You are the biggest Superstar in India and I have been your fan since childhood. Your appreciation is my dream come true. You inspire me to do more local stories and inspire our audiences everywhere. Thank you sir."

'Kantara : Chapter 1', the prequel to the blockbuster film, will be set during the reign of the Kadambas of Banavasi. It has been written and directed by Rishab Shetty and produced by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films.

The movie stars Rishab and Jayaram in the lead roles. Filming for the upcoming actioner began in November 2023, with the first look and teaser released on November 27. Sources reveal that Rishab Shetty will portray a Naga Sadhu with superhuman powers in the film. 'Kantara: Chapter 1' is scheduled for release on October 2, 2025, coinciding with Gandhi Jayanti.

