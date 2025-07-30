July 30, 2025 8:47 PM हिंदी

‘Make in India’ vital for defence self-reliance, nation-building: Ashok Wadhawan

‘Make in India’ vital for defence self-reliance, nation-building: Ashok Wadhawan

New Delhi, July 30 (IANS) Calling ‘Make in India’ a big opportunity to make the country self-sufficient in critical defence manufacturing, Ashok Wadhawan, Joint President and Head Land Systems at Adani Defence, said on Wednesday that in the current geopolitical scenario, especially in the area of energetic materials, self-reliance is crucial for India’s security.

“Looking at the current geopolitical situation, especially in the area of energetic materials, if we are not self-sustaining, it will be difficult to defend our country. This is nation-building for us,” he told IANS on the sideline of the inaugural session of PHDCCI’s Ammo Power Conference here.

He said the event was bringing together the government, armed forces, private players, and the public sector to address existing challenges and build a sustainable domestic industry for arms, explosives, and energetic materials.

“It’s a great show, very much required. We are in a state where we need to build capability in India, which we at Adani are doing,” Wadhawan explained.

Highlighting the changing nature of warfare, Wadhawan noted that in the last 5–6 years, conflicts across the globe have shown a shift from traditional tanks and missiles to precision-driven systems.

He stressed that India must urgently build private sector capability, supported by public institutions, to match this evolution.

Loitering munitions and energetic materials, he said, should be priority areas, with policy reforms enabling their growth.

“We are stepping in to help make this a reality. This is a place where the user requires, and we are putting our foot forward to actually build the capability,” he told IANS.

Welcoming the gathering, Dr. Nasir Jamal, Director of PHDCCI, said that ammunition is not just a consumable but a vital element for mission success, deterrence, and preparedness.

He stressed that in the age of modern warfare, India’s munitions must be smart, precise, reliable, and indigenously available.

Chief Guest Sanjeev Kumar, Secretary (Defence Production), Ministry of Defence, underlined the government’s decade-long push for self-reliance.

He said that while the government and armed forces have the intent, the industry must focus on the entire value chain to not only meet India’s needs but also cater to global demand.

--IANS

pk

LATEST NEWS

Actor Nani's true love for cinema wins Dulquer Salmaan's heart!

Actor Nani's true love for cinema wins Dulquer Salmaan's heart!

24th IPCA World Chess Championship wraps up with global participation in Goa

24th IPCA World Chess Championship wraps up with global participation in Goa

Housing finance firm Sammaan Capital beats deadline, pays debenture interest ahead of schedule

Housing finance firm Sammaan Capital beats deadline, pays debenture interest ahead of schedule

Bangladesh: Khaleda Zia to contest polls, confirms BNP Vice Chairman

Bangladesh: Khaleda Zia to contest polls, confirms BNP Vice Chairman

Vijay Deverakonda's 'Kingdom' team calls on Pawan Kalyan on the sets of 'Ustaad Bhagat Singh'

Vijay Deverakonda's 'Kingdom' team calls on Pawan Kalyan on the sets of 'Ustaad Bhagat Singh'

Late drama as NEROCA FC hold TRAU FC to draw in Imphal Derby in the 134th Durand Cup football tournament at the Khuman Lampak Main Stadium in Imphal on Wednesday.

134th Durand Cup: Late drama as NEROCA FC hold TRAU FC to draw in Imphal Derby

‘Terrorists behind congress-era terror attacks eliminated in Operation Sindoor’: HM Amit Shah in Rajya Sabha (File Photo)

Terrorists behind UPA-era attacks eliminated in Op-Sindoor, HM Amit Shah says in RS

Rights group accuses Pakistani agencies of conducting surveillance of grieving Baloch families

Rights group accuses Pakistani agencies of conducting surveillance of grieving Baloch families

Kremlin lauds preparedness as earthquake struck Russia's Kamchatka peninsula

Kremlin lauds preparedness as earthquake struck Russia's Kamchatka peninsula

Rajya Sabha showdown: Congress walks out, HM Shah says ‘they are afraid to hear the truth on terror’

Rajya Sabha showdown: Congress walks out, HM Shah says ‘they are afraid to hear the truth on terror’