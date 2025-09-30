'Make in India' gains momentum in Varanasi: Local youth launches employment App, 400 get jobs

Varanasi, Sep 30 (IANS) Inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Make in India' and 'Vocal for Local' campaigns, Varanasi resident Gaurav Kumar Srivastava has launched an employment-related App through his company Uday Bharat. This initiative is already providing jobs to 400 people locally.

The company recently organised a job fair in the city, which saw a large turnout of young job seekers and women. Under this initiative, employees are being offered salaries ranging from Rs 15,000 to Rs 1,00,000. The App will offer various delivery services to homes, offices, and other locations across Varanasi.

Gaurav Kumar Srivastava, co-founder of Uday Bharat, explained that he previously worked with a foreign (Turkish) company where he had employed around 300 people. However, the company suddenly laid off all its employees. Following this setback, Gaurav decided to start his own company and create employment opportunities for local residents.

"I am a resident of Varanasi, so I decided to begin this initiative here. After successfully employing 400 people in Varanasi, I plan to expand the App to Gujarat, Mumbai, and Delhi," Gaurav told IANS.

Those who received employment through the App expressed gratitude and shared their experiences with IANS.

Krishna Kumar Maurya, a newly-employed software developer, said, "I got this job through the App. It’s a great initiative under the 'Make in India' campaign. I’m glad that I don’t have to move out of Varanasi for work. Everything here is well-organised."

Khushboo, another beneficiary, shared, "I received a job opportunity through this App. I was asked to fill out a form, then called for an interview. I got selected and was offered the job. It’s a big opportunity for people looking for employment locally."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently reiterated the government’s focus on domestic production during the inauguration of the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show 2025 in Noida.

“The government is putting a lot of effort into the 'Make in India' initiative. We aim to manufacture everything from ‘chip to ship’ in India,” he had said.

The 'Make in India' campaign, launched on September 25, 2014, aims to facilitate investment, foster innovation, build world-class infrastructure, and establish India as a global manufacturing hub. It is a flagship initiative under the broader 'Vocal for Local' mission.

Now in its 2.0 phase, the initiative focusses on 27 key sectors. The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) oversees action plans for 15 manufacturing sectors, while the Department of Commerce handles 12 service sectors. The initiative promotes both domestic and foreign investment through outreach by ministries, state governments, and Indian missions abroad.

