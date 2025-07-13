Four wagons gutted in major fire on diesel-laden goods train in TN (Ld)

Chennai, July 13 (IANS) A major fire broke out in the early hours of Sunday on a freight train near Tiruvallur on the busy Chennai-Arakkonam line. The blaze, which involved a diesel tanker coach, erupted around 5.50 a.m., engulfing at least four wagons in intense flames.

Local eyewitnesses described a thick column of black smoke rising above the tracks.

Images and a social media video showed the burning train as emergency teams raced to tackle the blaze.

Railway and fire department personnel arrived at the scene soon after the fire broke out. Officials confirmed that no injuries or fatalities have been reported.

“Evacuations were carried out, and containment efforts began immediately,” one responder noted.

Due to the large quantity of flammable fuel aboard the freight train, authorities swiftly imposed a temporary suspension of all train services on this section of the Chennai-Arakkonam route. This precautionary measure aimed to allow firefighting teams to safely extinguish the blaze and prevent it from reaching nearby infrastructure.

Fire brigades and railway crews were working to douse hotspots.

Railway officials confirmed that the suspension of rail operations remained in effect as a safety safeguard, with technical teams inspecting the damaged wagons and track integrity.

“We are ensuring every precaution is taken before rail traffic resumes,” a Southern Railway spokesperson said.

They added that interim arrangements are being made for stranded passengers and freight consignments affected by the disruption.

Although the blaze was isolated to the goods train and did not affect any passenger services directly, the emergency response and resulting service suspension caused notable delays across the Chennai suburban rail network.

A formal investigation has been launched to determine the fire’s cause and assess infrastructure damage. A senior railway official stated that findings would inform future safety and containment protocols.

Rail services on the Chennai-Arakkonam corridor remain suspended while assessments continue. Authorities expect to release updates following the completion of fire suppression and damage appraisal.

--IANS

aal/dpb