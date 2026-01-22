Mahesh Babu tells wife Namrata: Thank you for holding everything with so much grace and love!

Hyderabad, Jan 22 (IANS) Telugu star Mahesh Babu on Thursday penned an adorable birthday wish to his wife, Namrata Shirodkar, thanking her for holding everything with so much grace and love.

Taking to his Instagram page to greet his wife on her birthday, he posted a picture of Namrata which had been shot in Tuscany, Italy and wrote, "Happy birthday NSG… Thank you for holding everything together with so much grace and love…Couldn’t ask for more."

It wasn't just Mahesh Babu, who wished his wife Namrata on the occasion. Both their children, Gautham and Sithara too greeted their mother on her birthday.

Gautam Ghattamaneni wrote, "Happy Birthday, Amma!! Thank you for always guiding my way and for being the best mom ever. Love you more than you know."

Sitara Ghattameneni, for her part, said, "My constant, my compass, my home. Happy Birthday, Amma."

Namrata's sister Shilpa Shirodkar too was among those who greeted the actress-turned-homemaker, who turned 54 this year.

She took to Instagram, where she shared a string of then and now images featuring her with her sister Namrata. Shilpa said,“Happiest Birthday to my gorgeous sister, my chintukli @namratashirodkar ! Life is so much brighter with you by my side. Here’s to more laughs, more memories, and more endless chats. Love you endlessly!”

It is no secret that Namrata Shirodkar is the central force that binds the entire family together and that Mahesh Babu's bond with Namrata is strong. In fact, the couple, only recently, had celebrated their twentieth marriage anniversary.

On the occasion of their 20th wedding anniversary, Mahesh Babu had posted a picture of Namrata sharing a light-hearted moment with him and said, "You, me and 20 beautiful years…To forever with you NSG."

On the work front, Mahesh Babu is now busy shooting for director SS Rajamouli's magnum opus, 'Varanasi', which also features actors Prithviraj and Priyanka Chopra along with him.

