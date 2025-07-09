July 09, 2025 11:30 PM हिंदी

'Mahavatar Narsimha' trailer brings to life the epic tale of Hiranyakashyap and Prahlad

'Mahavatar Narsimha' trailer brings to life the epic tale of Hiranyakashyap and Prahlad

Mumbai, July 9 (IANS) Ahead of the theatrical release, the makers of "Mahavatar Narsimha" have provided a gripping glimpse of the drama through the trailer.

Based on a significant story from Indian history, the project talks about Prahlada, a devoted follower of Lord Vishnu, who faces opposition from his atheist father, Hiranyakashipu, who has been given the blessing of immortality by Lord Brahma.

When he crosses all limits to get rid of his devotee son, Lord Vishnu comes to Prahlada's rescue as his fourth avatar Narsimha.

Previously, sharing his views about the project, producer Vijay Kiragandur said, “We are really proud to be associated with Mahavatar Narsimha. It is an Animated film created with immense heart, faith, and in alignment with the values we deeply believe in. We feel this is an important story that needs to be told. Hindu scriptures are vast and magnificent, filled with countless fascinating narratives”.

“We take immense pride in bringing forth the story of Lord Narsimha, the fourth avatar of Lord Vishnu, through the medium of animation. These are the stories that define India, and we strongly believe that everyone should have the opportunity to experience and connect with them," he further added.

Hombale Films and Kleem Productions's ambitious animated franchise is expected to span over a decade. It will include ten divine avatars of Lord Vishnu: Mahavatar Narsimha (2025), Mahavatar Parshuram (2027), Mahavatar Raghunandan (2029), Mahavatar Dhawkadhesh (2031), Mahavatar Gokulananda (2033), Mahavatar Kalki Part 1 (2035), and Mahavatar Kalki Part 2 (2037).

Ashwin Kumar is the director of "Mahavatar Narsimha" backed by Shilpaa Dhawan, along with Kushal Desai, and Chaitanya Desai under the banner of Kleem Productions.

Presented by Hombale Films, the drama will also be released in 3D.

Slated to be out in the cinema halls on 25th July 2025, "Mahavatar Narsimha" will be available to the audience in five Indian languages.

--IANS

pm/

LATEST NEWS

Dream run continues as 'new mom' Belinda Bencic storms into the women's singles semifinals of Wimbledon 2025 at the All-England Club in London on Thursday. Photo credit: Wimbledon/X

Wimbledon 2025: Dream run continues as 'new mom' Belinda Bencic storms into semis

Everton sign French striker Thierno Barry on four-year deal. Photo credit: Everton FC

Football: Everton sign French striker Thierno Barry on four-year deal

Collaboration between NBFCs and banks needs to be institutionalised: FM Sitharaman

Collaboration between NBFCs and banks needs to be institutionalised: FM Sitharaman

Apostolic Church president writes to Bilawal Bhutto highlighting atrocities by PPP leaders

Apostolic Church president writes to Bilawal Bhutto highlighting atrocities by PPP leaders

Karan Johar welcomes Shanaya Kapoor to the movies ahead of 'Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyan' release

Karan Johar welcomes Shanaya Kapoor to the movies ahead of 'Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyan' release

Both countries just warming up, will score faster and more: PM Modi in historic address at Namibian Parliament

Both countries just warming up, will score faster and more: PM Modi in historic address at Namibian Parliament

Immensely grateful to Musk: CEO Linda Yaccarino resigns from X

Immensely grateful to Musk: CEO Linda Yaccarino resigns from X

Make in India booster: Samsung India begins pre orders for Galaxy Z Fold7, Flip7

Make in India booster: Samsung India begins pre orders for Galaxy Z Fold7, Flip7

Delhi Airport advises passengers to consider alternative transport like Metro amid downpour

Delhi Airport advises passengers to consider alternative transport like Metro amid downpour

'Mahavatar Narsimha' trailer brings to life the epic tale of Hiranyakashyap and Prahlad

'Mahavatar Narsimha' trailer brings to life the epic tale of Hiranyakashyap and Prahlad