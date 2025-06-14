MahaRERA chief Manoj Saunik outpaces his predecessor in speedy disposal of complaints

Mumbai, June 14 (IANS) The speed of disposal of complaints, especially the home buyers, after the present chairman of Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA), Manoj Saunik, has sharply increased.

Since Saunik took over in October 2024 during the MahaYuti government, till June this year, he has disposed of 1,655 complaints -- of the 852 complaints received during his period and also some of the pending ones. The quick disposal of complaints has given much-needed relief to the home buyers.

Since the establishment of MahaRERA in 2017, 50,223 housing projects have been registered. Out of these, for 5,508 projects, i.e., 10.96 per cent of the projects, the MahaRERA had received complaints from home buyers.

A total of 10,610 complaints were received by the chairperson since July 2017 up to June 2025. Of which so far 7,732 complaints have been disposed off by the chairpersons, especially by Saunik.

To prevent fraud committed by builders on home buyers in such a few projects, MahaRERA is mandated to hear the complaints at the earliest and take a decision.

According to sources, a large number of complaints had been left without hearing since May 2020. As soon as Saunik took charge, the hearings gathered momentum as 175 to 200 cases were being taken up on board every day. Therefore, all the old complaints on which no hearing was held have now come up for hearing.

Additionally, by introducing the Pronouncement of Order system while deciding on every complaint, homebuyers are getting information about the decision immediately.

Earlier, it was decided to launch a new website of MahaRERA. Due to this, many builders started facing difficulties in registering their construction projects, and the work of MahaRERA came to a standstill.

“After Saunik took charge, he closed the new website and started working on the old website again. Due to this, the speed of registration of projects increased,” said sources.

“Any aggrieved person may file a complaint with the Authority or the adjudicating officer, as the case may be, with respect to any registered real estate project, for any violation or contravention of the provisions of the Act or the rules and regulations made thereunder. Any person aggrieved by any direction or decision, or order made by the Authority or by an adjudicating officer may file an appeal before the Appellate Tribunal. Any person aggrieved by any decision or order of the Appellate Tribunal may file an appeal to the High Court,” said the MahaRERA.

