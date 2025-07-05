‘Maha Jungle Raj’: Tejashwi Yadav blasts Nitish govt over Gopal Khemka’s murder

Patna, July 5 (IANS) The murder of prominent businessman and BJP leader Gopal Khemka in the heart of Patna has triggered a political storm in Bihar, with Opposition leaders on Saturday accusing the Nitish Kumar government of presiding over a “Maha Jungle Raj.”

RJD leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his NDA government, blaming them for the deteriorating law and order situation.

Speaking exclusively to IANS, “There is ‘Maha Jungle Raj’ in Bihar. We are deeply saddened. Khemka was murdered on Friday, and his son was murdered a few years ago. Both during the NDA rule. At that time, we even held a candle march."

He added, “It is very sad. Criminals have gone out of control in Bihar while our Chief Minister is in a completely unconscious state. Crime is rising day by day. These BJP people have established complete jungle raj. Everyone is running away from Bihar.”

The murder has revived painful memories for the Khemka family. In 2018, Gopal Khemka’s son, Gunjan Khemka, was shot dead in a similar manner, underscoring what critics call a pattern of unbridled criminality in the state.

Jan Adhikar Party chief Pappu Yadav also condemned the killing and demanded a high-level probe.

“The investigation of Gopal Khemka's murder should be handed over to the CBI under the supervision of the Supreme Court. Some influential person is clearly the mastermind. Otherwise, no petty criminal would dare commit such a brazen murder right in front of the Patna Zone Police Headquarters,” Pappu Yadav said in a post on X.

He further alleged, “His son was also murdered in the same manner. It means the murderer and conspirator are the same and are being protected by those in power.”

Meanwhile, senior BJP leader and MP Ravi Shankar Prasad expressed profound grief over the killing, calling it a personal loss for the city of Patna.

“I am deeply saddened. He was a senior businessman of Patna and a great social worker. His son was murdered some time ago, and now he has also been killed. Naturally, this incident pains me greatly,” Prasad said.

The BJP MP added that he had spoken to senior police officials, the Patna collector, and Deputy Chief Ministers. He said the state government has announced the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the murder.

“I hope the SIT will apprehend the culprits as soon as possible. That is our clear expectation. The people of Patna are understandably angry over such crimes. The mischief and audacity of these criminals is intolerable,” he said.

Prasad, however, dismissed Opposition allegations that the murder reflects a breakdown of law and order.

“I don’t want to indulge in allegations and counter-allegations. Should I remind them what used to happen during Lalu Yadav’s tenure? This is a painful incident. The government is very vigilant and is taking action. I hope there will be swift justice,” he said.

Patna Senior Superintendent of Police Kartikeya K Sharma assured a thorough investigation.

“We have substantial information in this case. We are also examining possible links to the earlier murder of his son. If there is any connection, strict action will follow. We have strong leads but will not reveal the motive until the investigation is complete. We will ensure a proper and prompt investigation,” Sharma said.

Gopal Khemka, known as a low-profile but influential industrialist, was shot dead late Friday night outside his residence in Patna. He had built a diversified business empire over the years. He was the former owner of Magadh Hospital - once considered among Patna’s top private healthcare institutions - and owned several medicine shops across the city.

In addition, he ran a petrol pump on Exhibition Road and multiple factories in Hajipur, including two cardboard manufacturing units.

