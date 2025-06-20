June 20, 2025 7:07 PM हिंदी

Madhya Pradesh Women's League: Chambal cruise to 8-wicket win over Bundelkhand in rain-hit tie

Chambal Ghariyals Women cruise to 8-wicket win over Bundelkhand Bulls Women in rain-hit encounter in the Madhya Pradesh Women’s League T20 2025 in Gwalior on Friday.

Gwalior, June 20 (IANS) Chambal Ghariyals Women opened their campaign in the Madhya Pradesh Women’s League T20 2025 with a confident eight-wicket win over Bundelkhand Bulls Women, sealing the contest via the VJD Method in Match 2 at the Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium on Friday.

Opting to bat first under overcast skies, Bundelkhand Bulls Women showed composure at the top, with openers Aayushi Shukla and Anushka Sharma putting on a solid display. The duo built a steady platform, playing risk-free cricket while rotating the strike and capitalizing on loose deliveries.

Their partnership grew in confidence as the innings progressed, with the pair bringing up a 93-run stand for the first wicket in 13 overs. Just as Anushka Sharma, who top-scored with a fluent 46 off 37 balls, was dismissed, rain made its presence felt and eventually forced an end to the Bulls' innings. Aayushi Shukla remained unbeaten on 37 off 41 balls.

With weather conditions disrupting play, the target for Chambal Ghariyals Women was revised using the VJD Method, setting them a chase of 72 runs in 7 overs.

The Ghariyals’ chase began on a shaky note as they lost their skipper Soumya Tiwari early, brilliantly caught and bowled by Anushka Sharma, who continued to make an impact in the match with the ball after her batting effort.

However, opener Aashna Patidar quickly shifted the momentum back in Chambal’s favour with a brisk 29 off just 15 deliveries, injecting pace into the chase. Once she departed, Jincy George and Rishita Parihar took charge with calm heads and clean hitting.

Jincy remained unbeaten on 23 off 12 balls, while Rishita contributed a quickfire 14 not out off 8, as the pair stitched together a composed finishing partnership that took Chambal Ghariyals Women over the line in 6.5 overs, with eight wickets in hand.

The win gave Chambal Ghariyals Women their first points of the tournament, while Bundelkhand Bulls Women, still awaiting a full result after their first game was abandoned, will be looking to bounce back in their next outing.

--IANS

hs/bsk/

