Madhura Naik speaks against violence by MNS workers over forcing Marathi on non-speakers

Mumbai, July 5 (IANS) Actress Madhura Naik, who is known for her work in television, has spoken up against the violence by MNS workers over non-Marathi speakers.

On Saturday, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared a video in which she spoke about the issue, and linked it to the Hindu community.

She said in the video, “What does Hinduism teach? Vasudev Kutumbakam The whole world is one family. In our India, we are one. Marathi, Hindi, Gujarati, Tamil, all are ours. Language is a matter of pride. But religion binds us. Religion unites us. I am from Mumbai. I am a Maharashtrian”.

The actress shared that she has studied in the Middle East, ni an Arab country, Bahrain. Her Marathi was not that good. But she tried to make it better. And people from Maharashtra helped her a lot as she never learned Marathi in her school.

She further mentioned, “I learned Marathi at home because it is my mother tongue. But when I came to Mumbai, my Marathi was not that good. I tried to speak Marathi as much as I could. And people from Maharashtra helped me a lot. But they never appreciated my Marathi. My mother tongue is Marathi. My father went to Israel. I live in the Middle East. I live in Dubai. But I always tell everyone that I am a Hindu. I told this to the Israeli delegation that I am a Hindu. Because I am a Hindu. When I came back to my country, my state Maharashtra. And I could not speak Marathi. People never judged me. This is the real Maharashtra. With pride and greatness. This is the tradition of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. This is the tradition of Maharaj”.

“That is why I say this. Speak Marathi. Speak with pride. Speak 100%. But do not slap those who don’t. You cannot teach anyone by slapping. Do not use violence. Speak with love. Teach with love. In the Maharashtra of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hindus cannot be enemies of Hindus. Not at all. We are one. For religion. And for the country. Everyone's respect. Everyone's unity. If you think this is the right message. Then share this video. Tell me in the comments. Let's strengthen the unity of Hindus. Diversity in language is our strength. Not weakness. Jai Shivaji. Jai Bhawani. Jai Maharashtra and Jai Hind”.

--IANS

aa/