April 25, 2026 7:35 PM हिंदी

Madhoo shares how a good run can make you forget all your worries

Madhoo shares how a good run can make you forget all your worries

Mumbai, April 25 (IANS) Veteran actress Madhoo used her latest social media post to show how indulging in some heavy cardio not only improves one's health but also leaves them with a sense of achievement, enhancing their character.

The 'Roja' actress was heard saying in the clip, "Hey, hi, this is me after a heavy-duty cardio workout after a long time. I don't believe in hacks and tips in life. Yeah, though I do believe that something is better than nothing. So anything that you get to do for yourself intentionally for bettering your health is great. But having said that, that focus time spent with yourself not only helps your body to be fit, but it also talks about your character, sharpens you, and your will. It tests your will, and all that is important, and you feel good, you feel amazing, and let me tell you there's so much going on in this world."

Madhoo further pointed out that while dealing with so much in our daily life, a simple act such as going for a good run can leave one extremely happy, getting rid of all the worries.

"You know that there's a war zone happening. There are pet dogs in the hospital. There are weddings to be planned. There is education planning to be done. There's so much pain and so much stress, and also don't forget, not being invited to a party. Hmm, as unimportant as it may be, it does give you pain. So to get rid of everything, just go for a good run, and you come out happy...Happy Saturday," she concluded.

"Cardiovascular equals achievement equals happiness #saturdayvibes (sic), she wrote the caption on the post.

Madhoo, who is extremely active on social media, loves to keep her Insta Fam hooked with such insightful and motivating posts.

--IANS

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