July 14, 2025 2:57 PM हिंदी

Madhoo says ‘stress management equals time management’

Madhoo says ‘stress management equals time management’

Mumbai, July 14 (IANS) Actress Madhoo Shah is dropping some Monday motivation. The actress feels that if one manages time correctly, they can keep stress at the bay.

On Monday, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared a video of herself talking to the camera, as she said how time management is directly wired to stress management. In the video, the actress can be seen sitting inside an airport waiting for her flight.

She said that she likes to keep a considerable time margin whenever she steps out of her house. She said sometimes her family members get annoyed at her habit of leaving well ahead of time. The actress said that though they might feel that she is paranoid about the time but, she has been proven right time and again.

The actress said that leaving early for a destination ensures you deal better with surprises or traffic that your journey to the destination throws at you.

She also penned a long note in the caption, as she explained the reason behind her thought-process.

She wrote, “Stress management equals time management, plan your time correctly and you will never run out of time or time you will never be chasing after time and that way you will relax and if you’re relaxed your nervous system feels relaxed and in that state of mind you can achieve a lot more under duress under pressure under stress. You actually under perform so if you’re calm, if you're relaxed, you will always be happy (sic)”.

She further mentioned, “In fact, one of the definitions for happiness is calm and you can be calm when you’re not stressed out and if you manage your time well you won’t be stressed out so think about it. It’s #MondayMotivation”.

--IANS

aa/

LATEST NEWS

Diljit Dosanjh flashes a smile and waves at paparazzi in his first public appearance after ‘Sardaar Ji 3’ row

Diljit Dosanjh flashes a smile and waves at paparazzi in his first public appearance after ‘Sardaar Ji 3’ row

FIFA Club WC final loss is not easy but that's sport at the highest level: Luis Enrique (Credit: PSG/X)

FIFA Club WC final loss is not easy but that's sport at the highest level: Luis Enrique

Madhoo says ‘stress management equals time management’

Madhoo says ‘stress management equals time management’

Pakistan: Failure to clean clogged drains raises public concerns during monsoon

Pakistan: Failure to clean clogged drains raises public concerns during monsoon

Falling wholesale inflation in India to boost demand and growth: Industry

Falling wholesale inflation in India to boost demand and growth: Industry

Class 5 student jumps to death from hostel building in Telangana

Class 5 student jumps to death from hostel building in Telangana

CM Omar Abdullah climbs graveyard gate, grapples with security men amid Martyrs' Day row

CM Omar Abdullah climbs graveyard gate, grapples with security men amid Martyrs' Day row

Smriti Irani offers prayers on first Sawan Somvar ahead of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ comeback

Smriti Irani offers prayers on first Sawan Somvar ahead of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ comeback

Indian automotive Industry clocks deals worth $1.3 billion in April-June: Report

Indian automotive industry clocks deals worth $1.3 billion in April-June: Report

First look of ‘The Revolutionaries’ builds anticipation for India’s fierce fight against British imperial power

First look of ‘The Revolutionaries’ builds anticipation for India’s fierce fight against British imperial power