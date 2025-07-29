July 29, 2025 6:02 PM हिंदी

'Made in India – A Titan Story': Naseeruddin Shah's first look as J.R.D. Tata out

Mumbai, July 29 (IANS) Marking the 121st birth anniversary of Indian visionary, J.R.D. Tata, the makers of the highly anticipated web series, "Made in India – A Titan Story" unveiled the first look poster of Naseeruddin Shah as the Bharat Ratna recipient.

The pics shared by Amazon MX Player on their official Instagram handle show the veteran actor dressed as the legendary industrialist.

"Made in India – A Titan Story" will bring to the screen an inspiring tale of vision, enterprise, and nation-building.

In addition to Naseeruddin, the drama will also feature Jim Sarbh essaying the role of Xerxes Desai, the founder of Titan Watch Company.

The project boasts a stellar cast with Namita Dubey, Vaibhav Tatwawaadi, Kaveri Seth, Lakshvir Saran, and Paresh Ganatra in crucial roles, along with others.

Speaking about the show, Amogh Dusad, Director & Head of Content - Amazon MX Player, said, "The story goes beyond just the brand of Titan, and to have Naseeruddin Shah play the role of J.R.D. Tata is exciting for all of us. With 'Made In India: A Titan Story', we are proud to present a series that not only honours an iconic brand but also the visionary minds that shaped it."

Director Robby Grewal added, "Bringing J.R.D. Tata’s legacy to life in 'Made in India - The Titan Story' has been an inspiring journey. His vision went far beyond building companies; he built institutions, ideas, and a sense of purpose for an entire nation. Having Naseeruddin Shah embody this icon has brought a rare authenticity and depth to the narrative. We truly believe this series will remind audiences why these stories of innovation and nation-building matter more than ever."

Backed by Prabhleen Sandhu under the banner of Almighty Motion Picture, "Made in India – A Titan Story" is expected to premiere early next year.

Made under the direction of Robby Grewal, the web series has been written by Karan Vyas.

