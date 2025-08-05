Lyrical video of 'Ole Ole' from Ravi Teja's 'Mass Jathara' released

August 05, 2025 8:23 PM हिंदी

Chennai, Aug 5 (IANS) The makers of director Bhanu Bogavarapu's eagerly awaited commercial entertainer 'Mass Jathara', featuring actor Ravi Teja in the lead, on Tuesday released the lyrical video of the single, Ole Ole, from the film, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

Taking to its X timeline, Sithara Entertainments, the production house producing the film, wrote, "#OleOle is OUT NOW and it’s high on vibe. It’s a MASSIVE celebration with Mass Maharaaj @RaviTeja_offl and audience heartthrob @Sreeleela14 killing it on screen."

Actor Ravi Teja too shared the link to the lyrical video on his X timeline and wrote, "I’ve always loved dancing to folk beats, and I hope you’ll enjoy vibing to this one just as much as I did! Here’s #OleOle from #MassJathara."

The single, a foot-tapping folk number, has been set to tune by Bheems Ceciroleo. Lyrics for the number have been penned by Bhaskar Yadav Dasari. It has been sung by Bheems Ceciroleo himself along with Rohini Sorrat. Choreography for the song is by Jani Master.

It may be recalled that actor Naveen Chandra had a few days ago announced that dubbing had started for Mass Jathara. He had gone on to say that "This one’s going to be loud, raw, and rooted. He had also said he was thrilled to be a part of "this mass ride with @RaviTeja_offl & @sreeleela14"

Directed by Bhanu Bogavarapu, Mass Jathara features actress Sreeleela in the lead along with Ravi Teja. Cinematography for the film is by Vidhu Ayyanna while editing is by Navin Nooli.

Produced by Naga Vamsi S & Sai Soujanya Under Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, the film is being presented by Srikara Studios and is scheduled to hit screens on August 27.

