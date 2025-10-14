Lyrical video of actor Ravi Mohan's ode to mothers 'Enn Vaanam Neeye' released

Chennai, Oct 14 (IANS) Actor and producer Ravi Mohan on Tuesday officially turned a lyricist as well with the release of his heartfelt lyrical music video 'Enn Vaanam Neeye' which celebrates the unspoken, tender, and powerful essence of a mother’s love.

The song, which captures an emotion — a reflection of the countless, quiet blessings that mothers bring into our lives, has been composed and sung by Keneeshaa and has lyrics by actor Ravi Mohan.

What makes this single special is that it marks actor Ravi Mohan’s debut as a lyricist. Known for his impactful performances on screen, Ravi Mohan now steps into the world of words with a deeply personal and emotional tribute.

Says Ravi Mohan, "“Writing for the first time felt like opening a very emotional part of myself. ‘Enn Vaanam Neeye’ is inspired by the everyday magic mothers create — those small, unnoticed moments that make life beautiful. I wanted to express that love and gratitude in the simplest, most honest words possible. This song is my heartfelt tribute to all mothers, especially mine.”

Singer and composer Keneeshaa says,“This song came from a very pure place in my heart. While composing and singing ‘Enn Vaanam Neeye,’ I kept thinking of my mother — and how mothers become the sky that shelters us, even when we don’t realise it. It’s not just a song; it’s an emotion we all carry. I hope every listener feels their mother’s warmth through this melody.”

The lyrical video of “Enn Vaanam Neeye”, which is now live on all major platforms, has been produced Ravi Mohan's own production house, Ravi Mohan Studios. Karthik Yogi is the Creative Director of this single, which has Balachandran G as its Creative Producer.

It may be recalled that apart from being an actor and producer, Ravi Mohan has also turned a director with his first film being titled 'An Ordinary Man'. For the unaware, 'An Ordinary Man' features actor Yogi Babu in the lead and is being produced by the actor's production house Ravi Mohan Studios.

