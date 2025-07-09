July 09, 2025 11:29 AM हिंदी

Lucy Liu, Justin Theroux among others added to ‘Devil Wears Prada 2’ cast

Los Angeles, July 9 (IANS) Hollywood stars such as Lucy Liu, Justin Theroux, B.J. Novak and Pauline Chalamet among many others have joined the cast of “The Devil Wears Prada 2.”

Other newcomers to the call sheet include Helen J. Shen, Conrad Ricamora and comedian Caleb Hearon.

Meanwhile, two recognizable characters, Tracie Thoms, who played Lily, the handbag-loving best friend of Anne Hathaway’s character, and Tibor Feldman, who portrayed Irv Ravitz, the chairman of Runway’s parent company Elias-Clark, will reprise their roles in the sequel, reports variety.com.

They will appear alongside the original film’s stars, Meryl Streep, Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci.

Disney’s 20th Century Studios is backing the sequel, which is currently in production and set to open theatrically on May 1, 2026.

The plot details haven’t been confirmed, the story reportedly follows Runway’s terrifying editor-in-chief Miranda Priestly as she navigates her career amid the decline of traditional magazine publishing.

She faces off against Blunt’s character, her one-time assistant who is now a high-powered executive for a luxury group, with advertising dollars that Priestly desperately needs.

David Frankel, who directed the 2006 film, and Aline Brosh McKenna, who penned the original screenplay, are returning for the sequel along with producer Karen Rosenfelt.

Based on Lauren Weisberger’s novel, “The Devil Wears Prada”, which was released in 2006, follows aspiring journalist Andy Sachs who is hired as an assistant at a glossy fashion magazine but finds herself at the mercy of her demanding boss.

The Devil Wears Prada premiered at the LA Film Festival in 2006. Streep's performance was largely lauded.

She went on to win the Golden Globe Award for Best Actress – Motion Picture Musical or Comedy and was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Actress and the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role.

