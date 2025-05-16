May 16, 2025 1:34 AM हिंदी

Lucky Ali talks about his debut concert in Sikkim on the 50th statehood anniversary

Mumbai, May 15 (IANS) Celebrated singer Lucky Ali is all set to mark a special milestone with his first-ever performance in Sikkim as part of the state’s 50th Statehood Day celebrations.

Known for his soulful voice and timeless music, the artist expressed his excitement about being part of such a historic occasion, calling it an honor to share his music with the people of Sikkim for the very first time. Indie pop icon Maqsood Mahmood Ali, better known as Lucky Ali, will take the stage at Paljor Stadium in Gangtok on May 16 as part of the celebrations marking the 50th anniversary of Sikkim’s statehood. This much-anticipated concert will be Ali’s first-ever appearance in the state.

Speaking to the media, the singer drew a heartfelt comparison between Gangtok and Mussoorie, the hill station where he spent his school years, saying the capital city evoked a strong sense of nostalgia. He praised Gangtok for its remarkable cleanliness and commended the state’s strides in becoming both an educational hub and a model for organic living—an ethos he personally embraces through his own organic farming practices.

Lucky Ali also spoke about his passion for football, expressing his excitement about being part of the Sikkim Premier League, whose final is set to take place at Paljor Stadium. He applauded Chief Minister Prem Singh Golay for actively promoting the sport in the state through initiatives like the SPL, calling such tournaments vital for nurturing local talent.

“I’m very happy and honored to be here. I love this place—it reminds me of my childhood. I grew up in Mussoorie, and Gangtok feels very similar to other Himalayan towns. The mist rising into the hills brings back memories of my early years. Gangtok, to me, is one of the cleanest cities I’ve ever seen. I’ve been noticing the cafes and the vibrant life here—it has a very progressive atmosphere. And I really admire the emphasis being placed on education; that’s such a positive thing,” said Ali.

He added, “I feel people in Sikkim are gentle and friendly in nature, this I learned while coming from down South (India). These are some of the qualities that we wish to take back.”

Lucky Ali, son of legendary actor-comedian Mehmood, is known for his tracks such as ‘O Sanam,’ ‘Ek Pal Ka Jeena,’ ‘Na Tum Jano Na Hum,’ ‘Kitni Haseen Zindagi,’ ‘Safarnama,’ and ‘Kabhi Aisa Lagta Hai,’ among others.

--IANS

ps/

