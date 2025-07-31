Lucas Paqueta cleared of betting misconduct charges, says ‘eager to play with a smile again’

New Delhi, July 31 (IANS) Brazilian midfielder Lucas Paqueta has been cleared of serious misconduct charges related to alleged breaches of the Football Association’s (FA) betting rules, bringing to an end a long and stressful chapter in his career.

The West Ham United star had been charged in May 2024 with four alleged violations of FA Rule E5.1, concerning attempts to deliberately receive a red card in matches involving his club. The charges suggested Paquetá had influenced games to benefit betting outcomes, with one or more people standing to profit. However, an independent regulatory commission has now found those charges "not proven", clearing the 26-year-old of any match-fixing allegations.

In a statement, Paquetá expressed relief and gratitude: “Since the first day of this investigation, I have maintained my innocence against these extremely serious accusations. I can’t say anything more at this time, but I would like to express how grateful I am to God and how eager I am to return to playing football with a smile on my face.

"To my wife who never let go of my hand, to West Ham United, to the fans who always cheered me on, and to my family, friends, and the legal team who have supported me – thank you for everything,” he added.

West Ham United also welcomed the verdict. In an official club statement, they said: “The club has stood by Lucas since the very start of a long and difficult process.”

Vice-chair Karren Brady echoed the support, saying: “We are pleased Lucas has been cleared. He has maintained his innocence from the outset, and as a Club we have resolutely stood by him and supported him throughout the process.

Despite the incredible pressure on him, Lucas has performed week in and week out for the Club, always giving everything. It has been a difficult time for Lucas and his family, but he has remained absolutely professional throughout, and he is now looking forward to drawing a line under this episode, as is everyone at West Ham United."

However, the FA stated that Paquetá has been found guilty on two separate charges for failing to fully cooperate with their investigation. A disciplinary commission will determine the sanction for those breaches “at the earliest opportunity.”

--IANS

hs/bsk/