Supriya Sule says ECI failed to uphold neutrality in Maha panchayat polls

New Delhi, Dec 9 (IANS) Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction) MP Supriya Sule on Tuesday strongly criticised the Election Commission of India (ECI), alleging that it has failed to uphold neutrality, allowed corruption and violence during Maharashtra local panchayat elections, and ignored systemic lapses that threaten democracy.

In her intervention during the discussion on the electoral reforms in the Lok Sabha, Sule argued that public confidence in the Election Commission has eroded, with many believing it no longer functions as an impartial body.

She accused the Commission of failing to curb hate speeches and of being unable to keep pace with digital manipulation, deepfakes, and targeted propaganda.

According to her, the appointment process of election commissioners has become politically tilted, undermining the institution’s credibility.

She further highlighted that political parties routinely bypass expenditure limits while the Commission looks away, and that electoral errors disproportionately affect urban poor, migrants, and marginalised groups.

Sule criticised the VVPAT verification process as too limited and opaque, and alleged that transfer orders of officers appear politically motivated.

She said the Commission has not defended its own institution with firmness even once, asking rhetorically: “Will the Election Commission protect democracy, or will democracy have to protect itself?”

Turning to Maharashtra, Sule painted a grim picture of the recent Panchayat elections. She alleged that cash was openly distributed, citing instances where hard cash was caught at the homes of MLAs linked to the BJP.

The NCP(SP) MP claimed that withdrawals and nominations were manipulated, and that violence reached unprecedented levels, with vehicles vandalised, guns brandished, and even EVM locks pried open.

In her words, “There is no Election Commission in Maharashtra,” underscoring her charge that the institution has abdicated its responsibility.

Her remarks came alongside Shiv Sena(UBT) MP Anil Desai, who criticised the anti-defection law as toothless, while Sule focused on corruption, violence, and institutional failure.

Together, their interventions highlighted a broader opposition narrative that the electoral process in Maharashtra has been compromised. She insisted that the Election Commission must reclaim its role as a neutral guardian of democracy, rather than appearing as an arm of the government.

