LS Speaker Om Birla joins global leaders at Commonwealth meet in Barbados

Bridgetown, Oct 8 (IANS) Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla attended the opening ceremony of the 68th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference in Barbados, joining Speakers and leaders from across the world.

Held under the theme 'The Commonwealth - A Global Partner', the event underscored the importance of dialogue, cooperation, and shared democratic values in building a fairer and more inclusive world.

"Truly inspiring to attend the Opening Ceremony of the 68th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference in Barbados, alongside Speakers and leaders from around the world. 'The Commonwealth - A Global Partner' reminds us that through dialogue, cooperation & shared democratic values, we can build a fairer, more inclusive world together," Birla posted on X on Wednesday.

An Indian Parliamentary delegation led by Birla arrived in Bridgetown, Barbados, earlier in the day, to participate in the 68th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference, scheduled till October 12.

After arriving in the Caribbean nation, Birla posted, "Landed in Bridgetown, Barbados for the 68th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference. As nations with shared democratic traditions, the Commonwealth offers a unique platform to shape a more inclusive and cooperative global order."

The Indian delegation includes Deputy Chairman, Rajya Sabha Harivansh Narayan Singh; MP (Lok Sabha) Anurag Sharma; MP (Lok Sabha) D. Purandeswari; MP (Lok Sabha) K. Sudhakar; MP (Rajya Sabha) Rekha Sharma; MP (Rajya Sabha) Ajeet Madhavrao Gopchade,; Secretary General, Lok Sabha Utpal Kumar Singh and Secretary General, Rajya Sabha P.C. Mody.

Birla is also expected to meet with the leadership of Barbados and interact with members of the Indian diaspora during his stay in Barbados.

During the conference, seven workshops will be held on various subjects. The Lok Sabha Speaker would be chairing the Workshop on 'Leveraging Technology: Enhancing Democracy through Digital Transformations and Tackling the Digital Divide'.

Additionally, during the visit, Lok Sabha MP D. Purandeswari would be attending the meeting of the 'Commonwealth Women Parliamentarians (CWP) Steering Committee'.

She will also be a panellist at the CWP Conference session on the topic 'Good Practices and Strategies to Realising Gender-Sensitive Parliaments across the Commonwealth'.

--IANS

scor/sd/