Centre to expand crop insurance to cover losses due to wild animals, inundation: Shivraj Chouhan in LS

New Delhi, Dec 9 (IANS) Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday assured the Lok Sabha during Question Hour that the government has expanded the ambit of the crop insurance scheme to cover losses caused not only by natural calamities but also by inundations and wild and stray animals.

The assurance came in reply to questions raised by Nareshchandra Uttam Patel of the Samajwadi Party from Fatehpur, Uttar Pradesh. He sought clarity on how the government plans to address crop losses that often fall outside traditional definitions of natural calamities.

Responding to questions raised during the session, Chouhan emphasised that the government has introduced several amendments to make the scheme more farmer-friendly and responsive to ground realities.

Explaining the changes, the minister said that earlier the tehsil was considered the unit for assessing crop losses, but now the village has been made the unit. This shift, he noted, allows for more precise identification of affected areas and ensures that even localised calamities are taken into account.

“If a single unit of the field faces losses on account of local calamities, we reimburse the loss through the crop insurance scheme as farmers have no fault of their own,” Chouhan stated.

He added that the inclusion of damages caused by wild and stray animals, along with inundation, reflects the government’s commitment to addressing the diverse challenges faced by cultivators.

The minister highlighted that the state governments are adopting crop-cutting experiments and weather-based crop insurance models to ensure accurate compensation.

He pointed out that when the crop loss is more than 35 per cent, Rs 17,000 per acre is given for agricultural crop losses, while perennial crops are compensated at Rs 22,500 per acre. These measures, he said, are designed to provide timely relief and safeguard farmers against unforeseen risks.

Chouhan’s reply underlined the government’s broader vision of strengthening rural resilience and ensuring that farmers are not left vulnerable to factors beyond their control.

By expanding the scope of the crop insurance scheme, the government aims to instil confidence among cultivators and reinforce its commitment to agricultural welfare.

The announcement is expected to provide significant relief to farmers across the country, particularly those in regions frequently affected by stray animal incursions and seasonal flooding, thereby strengthening the safety net for India’s agrarian economy.

