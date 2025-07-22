July 22, 2025 9:50 PM हिंदी

'LOOP': Ed Sheeran announces new Australia and New Zealand tour

'LOOP': Ed Sheeran announces new Australia and New Zealand tour

Mumbai, July 22 (IANS) In an exciting update for music lovers, English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran has announced his latest tour, "LOOP", which will commence in 2026.

Sharing his latest professional update, Ed penned on his official Instagram handle, "Starting a brand new tour next year called the LOOP tour. New stage, new tricks, new set up, new songs and all the classics added in. We kick it off in Australia and New Zealand in Jan, Feb, March 2026, which is always the best time, I can’t wait to be back. Tickets on sale Tues 29th July, see you all there x."

The post further revealed the dates and venues of his latest tour in New Zealand and Australia.

The "LOOP" tour will commence on January 21, 2026 in New Zealand's Sky Stadium in Wellington.

After which, Ed will grace the stage in Apollo Projects Stadium in Christchurch on January 24, 2026.

This will be followed by his performance in the Optus Stadium in Perth on January 31.

On February 13, Ed will be singing his popular tracks in Sydney's Accor Stadium.

A day later, on February 14, his performance has once again been scheduled in the Accor Stadium.

Next, Ed will be found in Brisbane's Suncorp Stadium on February 20 and 21.

On February 26 and 27, the 'Shape of You' singer will shift to Melbourne's Marvel Stadium.

Ed will conclude his "LOOP" tour on March 5 at the Adelaide Oval stadium in Adelaide.

While Ed has only announced the dates and venue of the New Zealand part of the tour, it is believed that the UK tour dates will also be made available shortly.

Elated by the announcement, an Instagram user wrote in the comment section, "So crazy that you kinda stay on tour! Really thought you‘d go on a break haha but so excited omgggg see you in 2027 then hopefully."

Another one penned, "So excited, can’t wait to see this new tour, stage and setlis...love the name and logo."

The third comment read, "Omg...You really never rest. Ahh but I can’t wait for this tour to hit europe."

