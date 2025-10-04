Long Covid patients more likely to suffer from unusual heart rhythm disorder

New Delhi, Oct 4 (IANS) An unusual heart rhythm disorder, also known as Postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS), is more common in people with long Covid, according to a study.

The study found that the condition, where the heart beats abnormally fast when changing position from lying down to standing up, is more common in middle-aged women than men.

For people affected with POTS, standing up is a challenge. Their hearts beat faster than normal at rest and during exertion. Patients also experience fatigue and difficulties concentrating -- symptoms that are common in long Covid.

Researchers at Karolinska Institutet in Sweden found that POTS occurs in almost a third of patients with severe long Covid.

"Previous, smaller studies have shown that there is a connection, but now we can say with certainty that POTS is a very common condition in patients with long Covid. This is valuable knowledge for both health care professionals and patients," said Mikael Björnson, doctoral student at the Department of Medicine, Solna, Karolinska Institutet.

The study, published in the journal Circulation: Arrhythmia and Electrophysiology, examined 467 patients with severe long Covid who had not been hospitalised for Covid-19.

Ninety-one per cent were middle-aged women who were essentially healthy and physically active before they developed long Covid.

Thirty-one per cent of participants received a POTS diagnosis, while 27 per cent had symptoms but did not meet the criteria for diagnosis.

The remaining 42 per cent had no symptoms of POTS. Patients with a diagnosis had significantly higher heart rates during walking tests and reported lower health-related quality of life.

"It is important to know that POTS can be detected with inexpensive, simple tests that are available at all levels of health care. For those who receive a diagnosis, there are treatments that can alleviate symptoms and improve quality of life," said Judith Bruchfeld, Associate Professor at Karolinska Institutet.

The researchers now recommend that patients with long Covid who experience a significant increase in heart rate when changing position from lying down to standing, as well as during exertion, and who experience symptoms such as dizziness, brain fog, and pronounced fatigue, be investigated for POTS.

