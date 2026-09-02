September 02, 2026 5:57 PM हिंदी

London Squash Classic: Anahat, Ramit move into pre-quarters

London Squash Classic: Anahat, Ramit move into pre-quarters

London, Sep 2 (IANS) India's Anahat Singh and Ramit Tandon made winning starts to their London Squash Classic campaigns, advancing to the pre-quarterfinals of the PSA Gold tournament with straight-game victories, while Veer Chotrani bowed out in the opening round on Wednesday.

Women's world No. 20 and reigning junior world champion Anahat delivered the most dominant Indian performance of the day, needing only 11 minutes to overcome Egypt’s Mariam Metwally, ranked No. 30 in the world, 11-3, 11-2.

The Indian teenager took control from the opening exchanges and allowed Metwally little opportunity to settle into the contest. After racing through the first game, Anahat was equally commanding in the second to seal her place in the next round at the USD 144,000 PSA Gold event.

Her next challenge will be considerably tougher, with Belgium’s World No. 11 Nele Gilis awaiting her in Thursday’s pre-quarterfinal.

In the men’s draw, world No. 42 Ramit Tandon also advanced without dropping a game, defeating Qatar’s Abdullah Al-Tamimi 11-6, 11-7 in a 20-minute opening-round contest.

Tandon maintained control across both games to book his place in the pre-quarterfinals, where he will face eighth seed Mohamed ElShorbagy on Wednesday. Egyptian-born ElShorbagy now represents England and will present a major test for the Indian player.

There was, however, disappointment for world No. 38 Veer Chotrani, who was edged out by Switzerland’s Yannick Wilhelmi in a closely fought straight-game encounter.

Wilhelmi, ranked No. 34 in the world, won both games by identical 11-9 margins to bring Chotrani’s campaign to an early end.

The London Squash Classic continues to provide important international competition for India’s leading players, with both Anahat and Chotrani also part of the country’s squash squad preparing for the upcoming Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan.

With Anahat and Tandon safely through to the pre-quarterfinal stage, India will now look to build on a strong opening day at one of the prominent PSA World Tour Gold events of the season.

--IANS

vi/bc

LATEST NEWS

Ludhiana Lions etch 7-wicket win over Mohali Kings in the Sher-E-Punjab T20 League 2026 at I.S. Bindra Stadium, Mohali, on Wednesday. Photo credit: PCA

Sher-e-Punjab T20: Ludhiana Lions etch 7-wicket win over Mohali Kings

India, Seychelles discuss strengthening parliamentary exchanges, cooperation in capacity building, AI

India and Seychelles work on strengthening parliamentary exchanges

India, Ethiopia discuss ways to strengthen defence cooperation

India, Ethiopia discuss ways to strengthen defence cooperation

England leg-spinner Sarah Glenn returns to Brisbane Heat for full WBBL campaign

England leg-spinner Sarah Glenn returns to Brisbane Heat for full WBBL campaign

Disha Salian’s father on Bombay High Court’s order for CBI probe: It has been a very difficult fight

Disha Salian’s father gets emotional as Bombay High Court orders CBI probe into her death: I will go home and cry

Kichcha Sudeepa’s period film titled 'Devaraaya'; Actor's look as Sri Krishna Devaraaya revealed! (Photo: People Media Factory/X)

Kichcha Sudeepa’s period film titled 'Devaraaya'; Actor's look as Sri Krishna Devaraaya revealed!

Designer Varsha Jain reveals it took months to lock the place for Anil Kapoor's 'India Ke Top 1%' set

Designer Varsha Jain reveals it took months to lock the place for Anil Kapoor's 'India Ke Top 1%' set

Simplify and automate NOC process, ensure time-bound action within 15 days: Ram Mohan Naidu

Simplify and automate NOC process, ensure time-bound action within 15 days: Ram Mohan Naidu

President Droupadi Murmu to confer Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Awards (TNNAA) for 2024, National Sports Awards 2025

Prez Murmu to confer Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Awards 2024, National Sports Awards 2025

Teams in Asian Games being offered hotel accommodation, says Japan Cricket CEO

Teams in Asian Games being offered hotel accommodation, says Japan Cricket CEO