Lokesh Kanakaraj tells Nayanthara's 'Hi' director Vishnu Edavan: You've made me proud!

Chennai, Aug 21 (IANS) Impressed with the trailer of the Nayanthara-starrer 'Hi', ace director and actor Lokesh Kanakaraj on Friday congratulated the film's director Vishnu Edavan, saying he had made him proud.

Taking to his X timeline to pen the congratulatory post, Lokesh Kanakaraj, quoting the trailer announcement of Hi, wrote, "You’ve made me proud da @VishnuEdavan1."

For the unaware, Vishnu Edavan, who is making his debut as a director with Kavin, Nayanthara-starrer 'Hi', had earlier worked as an associate director to ace director Lokesh Kanagaraj in several of his projects including 'Kaithi', 'Master' and 'Vikram'.

The trailer of 'Hi' that was released begins with actor Bhagyaraj telling Kavin, "There are only three categories of men. The first belong to the category of love marriages. The second category comprises of men who fall in love with their wives after marriage. The third category is for those who can never fall in love or get married."

The trailer then shows Mayilsamy (Kavin) weeping because a girl turned down his proposal. We get to know the girl who has turned down his proposal is Devyani (Nayanthara). Devyani is seen chiding Mayilsamy. She asks him, "People here have so many problems. But you chose to die because a girl rejected you? Do you even have a conscience?"

While late actor Baghyaraj is seen as the father of Mayilsamy (Kavin) in the film, Radhika Sarathkumar plays his mom. We get to realise that Mayilsamy is a timid person, with no real purpose in life. The dialogues seem to suggest that the only real effort that he has ever made in life is with regard to marrying the woman of his choice.

The eagerly awaited romantic entertainer was originally scheduled to hit screens on August 14. However, now the makers have decided to release the film on August 28.

It may be recalled that the Censor Board has already cleared the film for release with a U/A certificate.

The film, which is being jointly produced by Zee Studios South, The Rowdy Pictures and Seven Screen Studios, will also feature a host of actors including K Bhagyaraj, Prabhu, Radhika, Sathyan, Adithya Kathir and Kureishi among others.

Sources close to the unit of the film have told IANS that the story of the film takes place across three cities -- Chennai, Coimbatore and Pollachi. They also point out that the film will be a family entertainer and that it would not have any villains featuring in it.

Director Vishnu Edavan, while commenting about his film earlier, had said that it would be a wholesome family entertainer that would speak about true love.

Expectations from the film are high as this will be the first time that actors Nayanthara and Kavin are acting together.

The film, which boasts of a strong technical team, will have music by Jen Martin and cinematography by Rajesh Shukla. Editing for the film will be by the capable Philomin Raj and art direction will be by Shekhar B. Dances in the film are to be choreographed by Brinda while stunts are to be choreographed by Dinesh Kasi.

--IANS

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