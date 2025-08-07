Lokesh Kanakaraj offers prayers at Tiruvannamalai temple ahead of Coolie's release

Chennai, Aug 7 (IANS) Director Lokesh Kanakaraj, whose upcoming action entertainer 'Coolie', featuring Superstar Rajinikanth in the lead, is all set to release on August 14, has now offered prayers at the popular Shiva temple in Tiruvannamalai.

Video clips of the ace director visiting the temple and offering prayers ahead of the film's release have now begun doing the rounds on social media.

The film has triggered huge expectations for a number of reasons.In fact, it has made headlines by becoming the highest overseas procurement for a Tamil film to date.

Rumours doing the rounds in the industry also suggest that director Lokesh Kanakaraj's much awaited action entertainer may well reach audiences in over a 100 countries around the world when the film hits screens on August 14 this year.

Apart from Rajinikanth, the film also stars stalwarts from the Indian film industry like Nagarjuna, Sathyaraj, Aamir Khan, Upendra, Soubin Shahir and Shruti Haasan in pivotal roles.

A trailer that was released by the makers recently has only added to the hype and excitement. The trailer begins with a voiceover that says, "I am someone who believes that as soon as a person is born, their forehead bears the name of the person in whose hands they will die."

Another voice, trembling with fear, says, "If it becomes known that a man can be removed from the world without leaving a trace, it can be a disaster."

Then we have the voice of a third person, presumably that of an investigating officer, saying, "I don't think their growth is solely due to this network. They are doing something huge inside."

Then we see Soubin Shahir announcing to the workers in the port, "Among the 14,400 people here, I need that one coolie."

Sathyaraj appears next, delivering his famous laugh, that he usually uses to mock his opponents. The actor says,"For thirty years, I have been keeping someone offline. If he gets to know..."

Eventually, we see Sathyaraj questioning Rajinikanth,"Who asked you to come over here?"

The trailer then moves on to show a conversation between Shruti Haasan and Rajinikanth. Shruti Haasan says, "You are used to living in solitude. He was just your friend. But he's our father." Rajinikanth responds,"Super. He may be your father but he is my friend." The trailer then gives a glimpse of the action sequences in the film.

From the trailer, it is evident that Rajinikanth is a close friend of Sathyaraj and has been maintaining a low profile until the time, he realises his friend is in grave danger. He chooses to come to Sathyaraj's aid despite his daughter Shruti Haasan's protests.

It may be recalled that the Censor Board has cleared the explosive action entertainer for release with an A certificate. The film getting an A certificate has got a section of the audience concerned.

Family audiences and children form a considerable chunk of actor Rajinikanth's fan base and Coolie getting an 'A' certificate will mean families will be unable to take their children to theatres to watch the eagerly-awaited film.

