Lodha Developers’ net debt rises 15 pc in Q3

Mumbai, Jan 18 (IANS) Real estate firm Lodha Developers Limited has reported a 15 per cent increase in its net debt during the October-December quarter (Q3 FY26), reaching Rs 6,170 crore.

The rise is attributed to the company’s aggressive land acquisitions aimed at expanding its business, according to its key business updates to exchanges.

For comparison, the company’s net debt was Rs 5,370 crore at the end of September 2025.

Despite the increase, Lodha Developers said its net debt remains well within manageable limits.

“Even with significant investments in business development over the first nine months of this fiscal year, our net debt stood at Rs 61.7 billion, well below our ceiling of 0.5x net debt to equity,” the company noted.

During the December quarter, Lodha acquired five land parcels across key regions, including the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Delhi-NCR, and Bengaluru.

These acquisitions were made through outright purchases as well as partnerships with landowners.

The Mumbai-based company plans to develop primarily housing projects on these sites, with an estimated total revenue potential of Rs 33,800 crore.

In a notable move last month, Lodha Developers partnered with MRG Group to develop two projects in Gurugram -- marking its entry into the Delhi-NCR housing and commercial real estate market.

The company is already working on a warehousing project in the region. Lodha continues to have a strong presence in residential markets across Mumbai, Pune, and Bengaluru.

The company has also seen growth in its sales bookings. During the last fiscal year, Lodha’s sales bookings rose to Rs 17,630 crore, compared with Rs 14,520 crore in the previous year.

For the current financial year, it has set a sales bookings target of Rs 21,000 crore.

Since its inception, Lodha Developers has delivered 110 million square feet of real estate and is currently developing over 130 million square feet across ongoing and planned projects.

--IANS

pk