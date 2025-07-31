July 31, 2025 11:41 PM हिंदी

Lively number 'Please Please Ma’am' from Nara Rohith’s 'Sundarakanda' released

Lively number 'Please Please Ma’am' from Nara Rohith’s 'Sundarakanda' released

Hyderabad, July 31 (IANS) The makers of director Venkatesh Nimmalapudi's upcoming romantic drama, 'Sundarakanda', featuring actor Nara Rohith in the lead, on Thursday released the lively track 'Please Please Ma'am' from the film.

The song, 'Please Please Ma’am', is a lively and upbeat track that blends contemporary rhythms with a distinct Indian flavour, making it appealing to a wide audience.

Penned by Sri Harsha Emani, the lyrics are light-hearted and perfectly match the song’s playful tone. In the video, the protagonist and his friends are seen trying to win over Sri Devi, the girl he is in love with.

The vocals by Arjun Chandy, Deepak Blue, Aravind Srinivas, Saisharan, Reshma Shyam, Haripriya, and Lavita Lobo are energetic and well-executed, enhancing the song’s vibrant mood.

Choreography by Viswa Raghu is clean and expressive. Nara Rohith and Sridevi Vijay Kumar share a charming on-screen chemistry, delivering their parts with a delightful sense of fun and banter. Please Please Ma’am is a fresh and fun addition to the film’s soundtrack.

Sundarakanda, which is Nara Rohith's 20th film, is being produced by Santhosh Chinnapolla, Gowtham Reddy, and Rakesh Mahankalli under the banner of Sandeep Picture Palace (SPP).

The film's teaser, which was released a few days ago, gave audiences a peek into Rohith’s character -- a middle-aged bachelor navigating life with wit and charm. With its light-hearted tone and slice-of-life moments, sources say Sundarakanda will provide a refreshing experience to audiences.

Sundarakanda will hit the theatres on August 27 on Ganesh Chaturthi. The movie will have a long weekend advantage, being a Wednesday release.

The release date poster shows Nara Rohith and his two love stories across different phases of life. It features Nara Rohith in contrasting timelines, one alongside Sridevi Vijaykumar, capturing the innocence of first love, and the other with Vriti Vaghani, hinting at a more mature, possibly second chance at romance.

Leon James has composed the music for this film, and the first single 'Bahusa Bahusa', crooned by Sid Sriram, had turned out to be a chartbuster. The movie has cinematography by Pradeep M Varma, while Rohan Chillale is the Editor and Rajesh Pentakota is the art director. Sundeep is the executive producer of the movie.

Apart from Nara Rohith, Vriti Vaghani and Sri Devi Vijay Kumar, the film will also feature actors Naresh Vijaya Krishna, Vasuki Anand, comedian Satya, Ajay, VTV Ganesh, Abhinav Gomatam, Viswant, Rupa Lakshmi, Sunaina and Raghu Babu.

Lyrics for the songs have been penned by Sri Harsha Emani while stunts in the film have been choreographed by Pruthvi Master. Dances have been choreographed by Vishwa Raghu.

--IANS

mkr/

LATEST NEWS

A R Rahman calls on K J Yesudas in Dallas (Photo Credit: A R Rahman Instagram)

A R Rahman calls on K J Yesudas in Dallas; Says he is amazed by the singer's research work and love for Indian classical music

Devon Conway, Daryll Mitchell help New Zealand take lead against fighting Zimbabwe on Day 2 of the first Test in Bulawayo on Thursday. Photo credit: Zimbabwe Cricket/BlackCaps/X

1st Test: Conway, Mitchell help New Zealand take lead against fighting Zimbabwe

Kandla becomes India’s first port to launch ‘Make in India’ megawatt-scale green hydrogen plant (Lead)

Kandla becomes India’s first port to launch ‘Make in India’ megawatt-scale green hydrogen plant (Lead)

Tejashwi hits out at Nitish Kumar after two children burnt alive in Patna's Janipur

Tejashwi hits out at Nitish Kumar after two children burnt alive in Patna's Janipur

Lively number 'Please Please Ma’am' from Nara Rohith’s 'Sundarakanda' released

Lively number 'Please Please Ma’am' from Nara Rohith’s 'Sundarakanda' released

Sonali Bendre reveals what she finds more challenging - hosting or judging

Sonali Bendre reveals what she finds more challenging - hosting or judging

Shocking reports on voter fraud will be revealed on Aug 5: Venugopal

Shocking reports on voter fraud will be revealed on Aug 5: Venugopal

No such category as ‘suspicious voters’ under Representation of the People Act, says Law Minister in RS

No such category as ‘suspicious voters’ under Representation of the People Act, says Law Minister in RS

Nithya Menen on her film 19(1)(a): A film that felt like the coolness under a ficus tree

Nithya Menen on her film 19(1)(a): A film that felt like the coolness under a ficus tree

10-man Mohun Bagan put it across Mohammedan Sporting in the 134th Durand Cup at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (VYBK) Stadium in Kolkata on Thursday.

134th Durand Cup: 10-man Mohun Bagan put it across Mohammedan Sporting