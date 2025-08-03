Lindsay Lohan opens up on being typecast in her career

Los Angeles, Aug 3 (IANS) Hollywood actress-singer Lindsay Lohan has opened up about how growing up in the public eye typecast her from playing more sophisticated roles.

She said, “Yeah, I do (think I was pigeonholed). I was so thrilled to work on ‘A Prairie Home Companion’ and yet even today I have to fight for stuff that is like that, which is frustrating. Because, well, you know me as this — but you also know I can do that”, reports ‘Variety’.

She told The Times U.K.,“ So let me! Give me the chance. I have to break that cycle and open doors to something else, leaving people no choice. And in due time, if Martin Scorsese reaches out, I’m not going to say no”.

As per ‘Variety’, Lohan began acting at an early age and had her first breakout role in 1998’s ‘The Parent Trap’. She became a household name after appearing in several 2000s films, including ‘Mean Girls’, ‘Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen’ and ‘Herbie: Fully Loaded’.

As she climbed the Hollywood ranks, the movie star took a brief career hiatus during the 2000s. Lohan explained why she decided to step outside of the spotlight.

“I wanted to take a minute”, she said. “I was losing that feeling of excitement about doing a film, and I wanted to live my own life for a bit, figure out how to have a more private life, a real life. I wanted to wait to get that itch again”.

She has since returned to the big screen and will star opposite Jamie Lee Curtis in the upcoming film, ‘Freakier Friday’. A follow-up to the duo’s 2003 comedy, ‘Freaky Friday’, the new story features a “multigenerational twist” that features Anna (Lohan) as a mom. The movie will be released in theaters on August 8, 2025.

