Lin Laishram wishes her forever ‘Netflix & Chill partner’ Randeep Hooda on birthday

Mumbai, Aug 20 (IANS) On Randeep Hooda’s 49th birthday on Wednesday, actress Lin Laishram wished her forever “Netflix & Chill partner”.

Lin took to Instagram, where she shared a video montage featuring Randeep’s pictures from their various romantic getaways. She added the track “Thodi Si Daru” by AP Dhillon and Shreya Ghoshal as the background score for the reel she made for her husband.

“Happy Birthday to my forever Netflix & Chill partner ILU @randeephooda,” Lin wrote as the caption.

Randeep met Lin at veteran star Naseeruddin Shah’s theatre group Motley, and fell in love. They started living together during the lockdown, and made their relationship Instagram official in 2022. They got married on 29 November 2023 in a traditional Meitei ceremony in Imphal, Manipur.

Randeep, who was last seen in the actioner “Jaat” alongside Sunny Deol, will next be seen in “Operation Khukri,” an epic war drama.

Randeep has secured the official movie rights to “Operation Khukri: The Untold Story of the Indian Army’s Bravest Peacekeeping Mission Abroad” by Major General Rajpal Punia, and Damini Punia, setting the stage for his next major project, a military drama chronicling one of the Indian Army’s most audacious operations on foreign soil, reports variety.com.

The film “Operation Khukri” will bring to screen the harrowing real-life events from 2000, when 233 Indian soldiers were held hostage by rebel forces in Sierra Leone, West Africa, and the subsequent high-risk rescue mission that followed.

The actor will portray Major General Raj Pal Punia (then a young Company Commander of the 14th Mechanised Infantry), who navigated both the tense standoff and the extraordinary rescue operation amid challenging jungle warfare conditions, according to variety.com.

Lin made her acting debut with Om Shanti Om in 2007. She was then seen in films such as Mary Kom, Umrika, Rangoon, Axone and Jaane Jaan.

--IANS

dc/