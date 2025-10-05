October 05, 2025 11:00 AM हिंदी

Lily James makes scents for each character she plays

Los Angeles, Oct 5 (IANS) Actress Lily James has revealed her unique ritual to focus, where she creates scents for each of the characters she plays because it "focuses" her.

The 36-year-old actress told the new issue of Britain's HELLO! magazine: "Every day, when I'm getting ready, I spray whatever it is on, and suddenly it takes you to a place and focuses you.

"Scent is so seductive. I like to either spray scents that are already made, or I'll create one and put it together," she added.

The star plays Whitney Wolfe Herd, the founder and CEO of the dating app, in the entrepreneur's biopic Swiped, and James said there is added pressure in playing a real-life person compared to a fictional character, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

James explained: "With a real person, first and foremost, you want to do them justice.

"Feeling as though you could ever possibly have the right to tell someone's story is such a confusing conversation and something I think about a lot."

Even though she did not meet Whitney, 36, before working on Swiped, which tells the story of the businesswoman's life and her rise to become the world's youngest billionaire, the actress researched as much as she could about Whitney to do the role justice.

She said: "I watched hours of interviews with her, I read about her, I studied anything I could to get to know her. What I found was a life force and energy that is truly infectious."

The actress, who recently shared that she felt "guilty" and a "bit of a fake" by starring in Swiped because she has never used a dating app, felt it was important to tell Whitney's story.

She said: "I think because hers is a true story of triumph and of building a legacy.

"There have been a lot of films about male founders of big businesses, but not so many about females. Whitney is an inspiration, and her story is so powerful and full of hope and courage."

--IANS

dc/

