Lily Collins rings in 37th birthday with husband and daughter

Los Angeles, March 20 (IANS) Hollywood actress Lily Collins recently celebrated another trip around the sun. The ‘Emily in Paris’ actress shared a glimpse into how she marked her 37th birthday the day before.

The actress posted a carousel of photos on Instagram, and revealed that she celebrated the day with her husband Charlie McDowell, their daughter Tove, 1, and dog Redford, reports ‘People’ magazine.

The day was also filled with cake, a scenic park walk and a trip to the beach. “Another year older and it just keeps getting better. SO grateful for this little life and big love. Thank you for the birthday wishes”, she captioned the pictures.

As per ‘People’, in the first photo, Collins could be seen sitting next to her director husband, 42, at a table with a white frosted birthday cake with lit candles in front of her. Charlie, who is also a screenwriter and producer, appeared to be singing to his wife, who flashed a huge smile.

This was followed by a snap of their dog walk with Redford in a picturesque park. The couple was joined by their daughter Tove, who was sitting in a baby carrier on Collins’ chest. The final two slides showed the young family’s visit to the beach, with Tove, who turned 1 last month, holding her dad’s hand as she walked in the sand. A sweet close-up of Tove then showed the tot playing in the sand while wearing a checkered white and orange dress and a white floral sun hat.

“Mama Lily, also her lil bucket hatttt”, the actress’ ‘Emily in Paris’ co-star Ashley Park wrote in the comments section, while Charlie added three red love heart emojis. Reese Witherspoon, whose production company Hello Sunshine is co-developing a Polly Pocket movie starring Collins, also sent birthday wishes, writing, “Happy Birthday Cutie pie”.

--IANS

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